Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL International A/S

Release no. 27 – 2020

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

20 May 2020

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 13 – 19 May 2020:

Date Number of A shares Average purchase price

A shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

A shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 12,787 16,814,084 13 May 2020 125 1,342.11 167,764 14 May 2020 125 1,315.89 164,486 15 May 2020 100 1,349.36 134,936 18 May 2020 100 1,433.94 143,394 19 May 2020 100 1,478.22 147,822 Accumulated under the programme (A shares) 13,337 17,572,486





Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 190,700 262,366,344 13 May 2020 300 1,424.08 427,224 14 May 2020 1,300 1,381.60 1,796,080 15 May 2020 400 1,446.25 578,500 18 May 2020 300 1,553.07 465,921 19 May 2020 300 1,591.78 477,534 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 193,300 266,111,603

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 13,337 A shares and 260,078 B shares corresponding to 1.24 percent of the company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 13 – 19 May 2020 is enclosed.

Further information:

Thomas Harder

Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations

ROCKWOOL International A/S

+45 46 55 86 77

