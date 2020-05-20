Company announcement
20 May 2020

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 13 – 19 May 2020:

DateNumber of A sharesAverage purchase price
A shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]12,787 16,814,084
13 May 20201251,342.11167,764
14 May 20201251,315.89164,486
15 May 20201001,349.36134,936
18 May 20201001,433.94143,394
19 May 20201001,478.22147,822
Accumulated under the programme (A shares)13,337 17,572,486


DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]190,700 262,366,344
13 May 20203001,424.08427,224
14 May 20201,3001,381.601,796,080
15 May 20204001,446.25578,500
18 May 20203001,553.07465,921
19 May 20203001,591.78477,534
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)193,300 266,111,603

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 13,337 A shares and 260,078 B shares corresponding to 1.24 percent of the company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 13 – 19 May 2020 is enclosed.

Further information:

Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77

