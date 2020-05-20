Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 27 – 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
20 May 2020
ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 13 – 19 May 2020:
|Date
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price
A shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|12,787
|16,814,084
|13 May 2020
|125
|1,342.11
|167,764
|14 May 2020
|125
|1,315.89
|164,486
|15 May 2020
|100
|1,349.36
|134,936
|18 May 2020
|100
|1,433.94
|143,394
|19 May 2020
|100
|1,478.22
|147,822
|Accumulated under the programme (A shares)
|13,337
|17,572,486
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|190,700
|262,366,344
|13 May 2020
|300
|1,424.08
|427,224
|14 May 2020
|1,300
|1,381.60
|1,796,080
|15 May 2020
|400
|1,446.25
|578,500
|18 May 2020
|300
|1,553.07
|465,921
|19 May 2020
|300
|1,591.78
|477,534
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|193,300
|266,111,603
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 13,337 A shares and 260,078 B shares corresponding to 1.24 percent of the company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 13 – 19 May 2020 is enclosed.
Further information:
Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77
