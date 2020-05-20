BOLTON, Ontario, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanium Transportation Group Inc. ("Titanium" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:TTR) announces it has received approval to renew, at the Company’s discretion, its normal course issuer bid program to purchase up to 1,821,831 of its common shares (the “NCIB”).

The Company is commencing the NCIB because it believes that from time to time the market price of its common shares may not fully reflect the underlying value of the Company’s business, and that the repurchase of its common shares at those times would be in the best interests of its shareholders. As of the date hereof, the Company has 36,436,634 common shares issued and outstanding. The maximum number of common shares that may be purchased by the Company under the NCIB represents approximately 5% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares. The Company received acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) to commence the NCIB on May 19, 2020.

The NCIB will terminate on May 18, 2021, or on an earlier date in the event that the maximum number of common shares sought in the NCIB have been repurchased. The Company reserves the right to terminate the NCIB at any time. All common shares purchased pursuant to the NCIB will be returned to treasury and cancelled.

Purchases pursuant to the NCIB are expected to be made through the facilities of the TSXV, or such other permitted means (including through alternative trading systems in Canada), at prevailing market prices or as otherwise permitted by the policies of the TSXV.

The Company has engaged Canaccord Genuity Corp. to act as the broker through which the NCIB will be conducted.

About Titanium

Titanium is a leading asset-based transportation and logistics company servicing Canada and the United States, with approximately 475 power units, 1,400 trailers and 600 employees and independent owner operators. Titanium provides truckload, dedicated, and cross-border trucking services, freight logistics, and warehousing and distribution to over 1,000 customers. Titanium is a recognized consolidator of asset-based transportation companies in Ontario, having completed ten asset-based trucking acquisitions since 2011. Titanium has also been ranked by PROFIT magazine as one of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies for eleven (11) consecutive years.

