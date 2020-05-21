TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orca Exploration Group Inc. ("Orca" or "the Company" and includes its subsidiaries and affiliates) (TSX-V: ORC.A, ORC.B) today announces it has filed its condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three month period ended March 31, 2020 with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. All amounts are in United States dollars unless otherwise stated.
(1) Operating netback and adjusted funds flow from operations are non-GAAP financial measures. See Non-GAAP Measures.
Financial and Operating Highlights for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
|THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31
|% CHANGE
|(Expressed in $’000 unless indicated otherwise)
|2020
|2019
|Q1/20 vs
Q1/19
|OPERATING
|Daily average gas delivered and sold (MMcfd)
|56.3
|61.3
|(8
|)%
|Industrial
|12.2
|11.6
|5
|%
|Power
|44.1
|49.7
|(11
|)%
|Average price ($/mcf)
|Industrial
|7.47
|7.97
|(6
|)%
|Power
|3.46
|3.43
|1
|%
|Weighted average
|4.33
|4.29
|1
|%
|Operating netback ($/mcf) (1)
|2.39
|2.48
|(4
|)%
|FINANCIAL
|Revenue
|17,715
|19,936
|(11
|)
|Net income attributable to shareholders
|12,645
|2,775
|356
|per share - basic and diluted ($)
|0.39
|0.08
|388
|Net cash flows from operating activities
|827
|13,240
|(94
|)
|per share - basic and diluted ($)
|0.03
|0.38
|(92
|)
|Adjusted funds flow from operations (1)
|7,569
|9,063
|(16
|)
|per share - basic and diluted ($)
|0.23
|0.26
|(12
|)
|Capital expenditures
|489
|1,092
|(55
|)
|AS AT
|MARCH 31, 2020
|DECEMBER 31, 2019
|% CHANGE
|Working capital (including cash)
|82,884
|106,972
|(23
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents
|71,588
|93,899
|(24
|)
|Investments in short-term bonds
|26,482
|44,756
|(41
|)
|Long-term loan
|54,107
|54,057
|0
|Outstanding shares ('000)
|Class A
|1,750
|1,750
|0
|Class B
|24,865
|32,557
|(24
|)
|Total shares outstanding
|26,615
|34,307
|(22
|)
|Weighted average Class A and Class B Shares (‘000)
|32,702
|34,931
|(6
|)
(1) Adjusted funds flow from operations and operating netback are non-GAAP financial measures which may not be comparable to other companies. Please refer to non-GAAP financial measures below. Certain prior year amounts for adjusted funds flow from operations have been reclassified to conform with the current year presentation.
Abbreviations
|Mcf
|thousand standard cubic feet
|MMcfd
|million standard cubic feet per day
Nigel Friend, Chief Executive Officer, commented:
“Despite the pandemic, Tanzania remains heavily reliant on the stable supply of natural gas, to ensure not only its electricity generation but also its industrial output as the country seeks to minimise the economic fallout of the virus. Orca remains focused on the welfare of its people and those working with us, so continue to adhere to all of the necessary safety precautions and to maintaining the significant social distancing measures that we have introduced to our operations. We are committed to ensuring not only the safety of employees, but also that there is no disruption to gas production operations at this critical time for Tanzania. To date, this has been successful, and we remain extremely vigilant.”
The complete Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes and Management's Discussion & Analysis may be found on the Company’s website www.orcaexploration.com or on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Annual General Meeting & Executive Compensation Disclosure
Orca is also announcing the expected timing of holding its annual general meeting of shareholders in 2020 (the "AGM") and the filing of its executive compensation disclosure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Orca expects to hold its AGM prior to the end of December, 2020 at a time when COVID-19 travel restrictions have been relaxed.
Orca is relying on the blanket relief provided by the TSX Venture Exchange, the Canadian Securities Administrators and Alberta Securities Commission Blanket Order 51-518 - Temporary Exemptions from Certain Requirements to File or Send Securityholder Materials with respect to its obligation to file a statement of executive compensation within 180 days of Orca's year end, as set out in section 9.3.1(2.2) of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations, and will include such statement of executive compensation in the information circular to be mailed to securityholders and filed on SEDAR in connection with its AGM.
The Company confirms that its annual financial statements, related management's discussion and analysis and certifications for the year ended December 31, 2019 were filed on April 28, 2020, copies of which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Orca Exploration Group Inc.
Orca Exploration Group Inc. is an international public company engaged in natural gas exploration, development and supply in Tanzania through its subsidiary PanAfrican Energy Tanzania Limited. Orca trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbols ORC.B and ORC.A.
For further information please contact:
|Nigel Friend
Chief Executive Officer
+44-7798-502316
nfriend@orcaexploration.com
|Blaine Karst
Chief Financial Officer
+44-7471-902734
bkarst@orcaexploration.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Non-GAAP Measures
The Company evaluates its performance using a number of non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) measures. These non-GAAP measures are not standardized and therefore may not be comparable to similar measurements of other entities.
|THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31
|$’000
|2020
|2019
|Net cash flows from operating activities
|827
|13,240
|Interest expense
|(2,226
|)
|(2,405
|)
|Finance income – collection of TANESCO arrears
|(10,113
|)
|-
|Changes in non-cash working capital
|19,081
|(1,772
|)
|Adjusted funds flow from operations
|7,569
|9,063
FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION
This press release contains forward-looking statements or information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. More particularly, this press release contains, without limitation, forward-looking statements pertaining to the following: the commitment to ensuring undisrupted gas production operations; expectations and assumptions concerning the Company's ability to complete the filing of its annual general meeting information circular on the timeline expected; and the Company's ability to hold the annual general meeting as expected. As a consequence, actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievement since such expectations are inherently subject to significant business, economic, operational, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies.
These forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company’s control, and many factors could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by the Company, including, but not limited to, reduced global economic activity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, including lower demand for natural gas and a reduction in the price of natural gas; the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the health of the Company's employees, contractors, suppliers, customers and other partners and the risk that the Company and/or such persons are or may be restricted or prevented (as a result of quarantines, closures or otherwise) from conducting business activities for undetermined periods of time; the impact of actions taken by Governments to reduce the spread of COVID-19, including declaring states of emergency, imposing quarantines, border closures, temporary business closures for companies and industries deemed non-essential, significant travel restrictions and mandated social distancing, and the effect on the Company's operations, access to customers and suppliers, availability of employees and other resources; risk that contract counterparties are unable to perform contractual obligations; the impact of general economic conditions in the areas in which the Company operates; civil unrest; the susceptibility of the areas in which the Company operates to outbreaks of disease; industry conditions; lack of availability of qualified personnel or management; fluctuations in commodity prices, foreign exchange rates and/or interest rates; stock market volatility; competition for, among other things, capital, drilling equipment and skilled personnel; failure to obtain required equipment for drilling; delays in drilling plans; failure to obtain expected results from drilling of wells; changes in laws and regulations including the adoption of new environmental laws and regulations; impact of new local content regulations and changes in how they are interpreted and enforced; imprecision in reserve estimates; obtaining required approvals from regulatory authorities; risks associated with negotiating with foreign governments; and unanticipated changes to legislation and the effect on the Company's operations. In addition, there are risks and uncertainties associated with oil and gas operations. Therefore the Company’s actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by these forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.
Such forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors the Company believes are appropriate in the circumstances, including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the demand for and price of natural gas, volatility in financial markets, disruptions to global supply chains and the Company's business, operations, access to customers and suppliers, availability of employees to carry out day-to-day operations, and other resources; commodity prices will not further deteriorate significantly; availability of skilled labour; conditions in general economic and financial markets; and other matters.
The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.
Orca Exploration Group Inc.
Dar es Salaam, TANZANIA, UNITED REPUBLIC OF
