PRESS RELEASE

MAISONS DU MONDE:

PROCEDURES FOR THE PARTICIPATION AND AVAILABILITY OR CONSULTATION OF PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS OF

THE COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF 12 JUNE 2020

BEING HELD BEHIND CLOSED DOORS





Nantes, 22 May 2020

Maisons du Monde (Euronext Paris: MDM, Code ISIN: FR0013153541) announces that the Combined General Meeting (annual and extraordinary ordinary) of its shareholders will be held behind closed doors (i.e., shareholder physical presence not allowed) on Friday, 12 June 2020 at 15:00 CET, 55, Rue d'Amsterdam 75008 Paris, France.

In this exceptional context, shareholders are requested to not ask for an admission card and must vote before the General Meeting, by correspondence or by giving a voting proxy to the President. Shareholders may also retain the possibility of being represented by a third party who may address his or her voting instructions by e-mail to the address given in the notice of meeting published at the BALO on 6 May 2020. Due to possible disruptions in mail delivery, it is strongly recommended that shareholders mail in their voting forms as soon as possible.

Shareholders will be able to follow the full broadcast of the Shareholders' Meeting on the Company’s website ( corporate.maisonsdumonde.com ). It will not be possible to ask questions or propose new resolutions during the General Meeting. Shareholders may, however, submit questions prior to the meeting at the e-mail address provided in the notice of meeting published at the BALO on 6 May 2020, attaching proof of their status as shareholders so that their questions may be taken into account.

In accordance with the regulations in force, the notice of meeting and the brochure of the convening to the General Meeting, including in particular the agenda, the presentation and the draft resolutions, as well as the terms of participation and voting, may be consulted, as of today, on the Maisons du Monde website, at corporate.maisonsdumonde.com , under the heading “Finance,” “Annual General Meeting Documents.”

The preparatory documents for the General Meeting are available to shareholders according to the applicable legal and regulatory provisions, at the registered office of Maisons du Monde, at Le Portereau – 44120 Vertou, and can be consulted on the Company’s website, at corporate.maisonsdumonde.com , under the heading “Finance,” “Shareholders,” “Annual General Meeting Documents.”

Within the limits permitted by applicable regulations, shareholders may, upon written request to Société Générale – Service des Assemblées – CS 30812 – 44308 Nantes cedex 3, France, within the legal time limits, request that these documents be sent directly to them.

***





About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde is a creator of inspirational lifestyle universes in the homeware industry, offering distinctive and affordable decoration and furniture collections that showcase multiple styles. The Group develops its business through an integrated and complementary omnichannel approach, leveraging its international network of stores, its websites and its catalogues. The Group was founded in France in 1996 and has expanded profitably across Europe since 2003, reporting sales of €1,225 million and EBITDA of €153 million in 2019. At 31 December 2019, the Group operated 376 stores in 9 countries including France, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and the United States, and derived 45% of its sales outside France. The Group has also built a successful complementary and comprehensive ecommerce platform, whose sales grew by over 30% per year on average between 2010 and 2019. This platform, which accounted for 25% of the Group's sales in 2019, is available in the countries where it operates stores plus Austria and the Netherlands. In 2018, the Group acquired a majority stake in Modani, a furniture chain present in the United States through its stores and ecommerce business. Modani, founded in 2007, is an aspirational lifestyle brand, offering high-quality proprietary modern, contemporary and midcentury furniture at affordable price points, with a nationwide presence through a network of 19 showrooms.

corporate.maisonsdumonde.com



***

Contacts

Investor relations Press relations Christopher Welton – +33 7 85 70 71 41 Clémentine Prat – +33 6 08 61 81 12 cwelton@maisonsdumonde.com

cprat@maisonsdumonde.com



Attachment