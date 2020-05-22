Incap Corporation Stock Exchange Release 22 May 2020 at 4.00 p.m. (EEST)

Incap restarts production in India as restrictions related to the pandemic are relaxed

To contain the COVID-19 pandemic, the government of India instructed in March all state governments to introduce a lockdown. As a consequence, Incap announced the closure of its factory in Karnataka, India on 23 March 2020. Restrictions to contain the pandemic in Karnataka region have now been relaxed and Incap’s production at the factory has restarted.

Incap’s factory in Straffordshire, UK, remains in operation with somewhat reduced capacity, due to the British government’s measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic in the UK.

“The current relaxation of the restrictions is very positive news. As the restrictions have been ongoing in April–May, we still expect that the impact of the pandemic on our performance will be stronger in the second quarter compared to the first quarter. That said we are happy to be up and running again in all units. The health and safety of our employees and other stakeholders remains our priority and we are taking several measures at all our factories to protect them. We also continue to closely monitor the situation and follow the instructions provided by the local governments and health protection agencies,” says Otto Pukk, President and CEO of Incap Corporation.

Otto Pukk, President and CEO, Incap Corporation, tel. +372 508 0798

