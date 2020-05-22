 

INVL Baltic Real Estate provides received notification from Ilona Sulniene on acquisition of voting rights.


An event changing the breakdown of voting rights: acquisition of shares upon conclusion of a purchase agreement.
Date of threshold – 21-05-2020
Declared threshold - 5%

The person authorized to provide additional information:
Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company
Vytautas Bakšinskas
E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com


 

Attachment