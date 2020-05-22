



INVL Baltic Real Estate provides received notification from Ilona Sulniene on acquisition of voting rights.





An event changing the breakdown of voting rights: acquisition of shares upon conclusion of a purchase agreement.

Date of threshold – 21-05-2020

Declared threshold - 5%

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company

Vytautas Bakšinskas

E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com





Attachment