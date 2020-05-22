The company has received notifications of persons closely related to Darius Šulnis (Lucrum Investicija, UAB and Gintaute Bagdonaviciute) about transactions in the Issuer's securities.
The person authorized to provide additional information:
Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company
Vytautas Bakšinskas
E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com
