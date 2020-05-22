May 22, 2020 09:05 ET

May 22, 2020 09:05 ET





The company has received notifications of persons closely related to Darius Šulnis (Lucrum Investicija, UAB and Gintaute Bagdonaviciute) about transactions in the Issuer's securities.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company

Vytautas Bakšinskas

E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com





