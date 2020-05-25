SEATTLE, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A light-emitting diode (LED) is a semiconductor source of light that releases light when an electric current is passed through it. Previously, LEDs were used as indicator lamps, which replaced small incandescent bulbs. However, technological developments have produced high-output white light LEDs that are suitable outdoor area lighting. LEDs offer many advantages over conventional incandescent lamps including longer lifetime, lower energy consumption, enhanced physical robustness, faster switching, and smaller size. LEDs can be used in a number of applications including automotive headlamps, aviation lighting, general lighting, lighted wallpaper, advertising, medical devices, horticulture grow light, etc.
The global LED Services market is estimated to account for US$ 11.84 Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6 % over the forecasted period 2020-27.
Market Drivers
Market Opportunities
Market Restraint
Lack of common open standards are expected to restrict growth of the global LED services market during the forecast period
Request for Sample PDF copy @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3767
Key Takeaways
Market Trends
Key players in the market are focused on research and development activities, in order to innovate novel products and expand their product portfolio. For instance, in December 2019, Lenovo Group Limited introduced Lenovo Smart Bulb that can be controlled with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa with a lifetime of over 15,000 hours. Furthermore, in December 2019, Honeywell lighting solution INNCOM Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI) for the hospitality industry with energy-efficient operations. In October 2019, Heliospectra, a provider of intelligent lighting solutions, introduced MITRA modular lighting system with electrical efficiency up to 2.9 µmol/J.
Major market players are involved in merger and acquisition activities, in order to enhance the market presence and gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in February 2019, Phoenix Lighting, a subsidiary of JMC Capital Partners, acquired Bright Light Systems, Inc., a Georgia-based light controls system company.
Competitive Section
Major companies involved in the global LED services market are Reggiani SPA, Thorlux Lighting, Ideal Industries, Bright Special Lighting S.A., Endo Lighting Corp., Cree Inc., OPPLE Lighting Co. Ltd., LEDVANCE GmbH, Global Light LLC, KKDC Co., Ltd., and Philips Lighting Holding B.V.
Key Developments
Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3767
Market Segmentation:
Mr. Shah Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave. #3200 Seattle, WA 98154 Tel: +1-206-701-6702 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
CMI
Pune, INDIA
Mr. Shah Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave. #3200 Seattle, WA 98154 Tel: +1-206-701-6702 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
logo long.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: