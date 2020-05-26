Company announcement
May 26, 2020
Announcement No. 7/2020
To clarify any speculations in the media, we inform that Nilfisk has increased its financial headroom by obtaining an additional loan facility of 100 mEUR with its main relationship banks. Total committed credit facilities available to Nilfisk is therefore 550 mEUR including adjusted covenants.
Nilfisk Holding A/S
Brøndby, DENMARK
