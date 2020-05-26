Company announcement

May 26, 2020

Announcement No. 7/2020







To clarify any speculations in the media, we inform that Nilfisk has increased its financial headroom by obtaining an additional loan facility of 100 mEUR with its main relationship banks. Total committed credit facilities available to Nilfisk is therefore 550 mEUR including adjusted covenants.

Contact

Investor Relations

Jens Bak-Holder

Head of Investor Relations

T: +45 2128 5832

Media Relations

Louise Refsgaard Klinge

Global Media Relations

T: +45 2067 0833

Attachment