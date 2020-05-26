Thirteen winners worldwide recognized for their excellence in design, user experience and innovation
BEDFORD, Mass., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced winners of its annual Progress® Sitefinity® Website of the Year Awards. Since 2011, the awards recognize websites powered by Progress Sitefinity for their excellence in user experience and their innovation in applying Sitefinity features and capabilities to address business challenges. Winners were selected based on the highest number of votes received during the public voting period.
This year, dozens of websites developed using the Progress Sitefinity platform were nominated across 13 categories: Associations & Non-Profit, Consumer Goods & Services, Ecommerce, Education, Financial Services, Graphic Design, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Multisite, Public Sector, Technology, Transportation & Logistics, Travel & Tourism.
The 2020 Website of the Year Awards winners were selected in two phases. First, a Progress judging panel shortlisted the three best websites per category. After narrowing the field, voting was opened to the community. Finalists with the highest number of votes were appointed the category winners.
With more than 11,000 votes cast, the results are as follows:
- Associations & Non-Profit: Association for Institutional Research, implemented by Americaneagle.com
The Association for Institutional Research (AIR) integrated with association accreditation software ACGI to ensure users could seamlessly navigate the site and prevent a broken user journey. Consistent, reliable content delivery from the cloud and enhanced security was important to AIR, and they were able to easily monitor, maintain and manage their website with Sitefinity.
- Consumer Goods & Services: Rhea Lana's, implemented by Team SI
Rhea Lana’s is a children’s consignment store with franchises across the United States. With bright pink and green visuals, along with tailored content, Rhea Lana’s experienced a 7.7% increase in users, and a 12.65% increase in sessions.
- Ecommerce: Kirby Risk, implemented by Americaneagle.com
Looking to achieve B2B/B2C operational efficiency, Kirby Risk integrated with ROC Commerce, Eclipse Ariba Punchout Coupa Punchout, and SciQuest Punchout, which runs on Progress® OpenEdge®. By utilizing Sitefinity partner integrations, Hawksearch and Live Chat, they are able to engage customers in real-time.
- Education: Murdoch University - This Is Free Thinking, implemented by Isobar Australia and Diviv Group
Using Sitefinity, Murdoch University created a responsive website dedicated to recruiting and educating students about the university. Multisite and headless capabilities allow users to manage multiple sites and publish dynamic content and layouts easily.
- Financial Services: Hughes Federal Credit Union, implemented by Americaneagle.com
Hughes Federal Credit Union moved from a content management system (CMS) lacking API-integration to Sitefinity, enabling them to integrate with industry-specific platforms, and the site search platform, Hawksearch. As a result, they now have the top branch website in the credit union for direct membership and deposits.
- Graphic Design: MasterControl, implemented by MasterControl
Sitefinity’s ease of customization and flexibility has enabled MasterConrol to integrate several external systems internally, and its multilingual capabilities has enabled them to translate 3,000-plus pages in two languages.
- Healthcare: Spectrum Health Lakeland, implemented by Enqbator
Spectrum Health needed a website that supported the creation of a loyal customer base and enabled hundreds of employees to manage content independently. Utilizing Sitefinity’s headless capabilities, content development and deployment is agile, allowing Lakeland to easily update content across all 32 microsites.
- Manufacturing: Aprilaire Partners, implemented by Xivic Inc.
Using Sitefinity, Aprilaire implemented a mobile-first experience so partners can log in to their dashboards on-the-go and find access documents, check their leads, and manage their account. Their join page has seen a significant increase in overall number of visits.
- Multisite: MAPEI, implemented by MediaEngine
Sitefinity enables Mapei to manage five websites, 62 different languages, 240,000 web pages, and 66-plus active custom modules in one system.
- Public Sector: Aquarion Water Company, implemented by Chateaux Software Development
Aquarion Water Company wanted to enhance and streamline business processes while making critical information easily accessible to the public. Using Sitefinity’s module builder, custom content types, and Progress® Kendo UI®, content that took hours to update now takes only minutes.
- Technology: Smooth Fusion, implemented by Smooth Fusion
By upgrading to the latest version of Sitefinity, Smooth Fusion rebuilt its website site from the ground up, incorporate eye-catching graphic design and clean navigation, and were able to go-live with the new implementation in record time.
- Transportation & Logistics: Dublin Airport, implemented by Arekibo
Using Sitefinity, Dublin Airport redesigned its website to create a great user experience for travelers, improve brand awareness and drive conversions of revenue generating services.
- Travel & Tourism: Best Western, implemented by Spinbox
Best Western in the UK wanted to drive mobile conversions, user convenience and revenue. Their Sitefinity implementation was redeveloped to create an enhanced user experience that enhances the site’s functionality and conversion rates. As a result, mobile conversion rates jumped from 1.3% to more than 2%.
“Congratulations to the winners of this year’s Website of the Year awards for their incredible achievements,” said John Ainsworth, Senior Vice President, Core Products, Progress. “While more than 10,000 web properties worldwide leverage the Sitefinity platform to deliver engaging digital experiences, these awards honor the most creative and innovative organizations that set the bar in their respective industries.”
Progress Sitefinity is a cloud-enabled digital experience platform that empowers developers and marketers to leverage content management and data-driven insights to deliver, optimize and scale personalized omnichannel user experiences. With Sitefinity, organizations can build and manage innovative, engaging customer experiences with capabilities that streamline marketing and development tasks, simplify common technical challenges and enhance the customer journey.
To explore the contest winners and Progress partners that built many of the winning websites, visit the “Website of the Year Awards” page.
