Papendrecht, 27 May 2020

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis) has been awarded two contracts in Finland by the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency, the Port of Helsinki and the City of Helsinki with a combined contract value of EUR 32 million. In the Port of Helsinki, Boskalis will deepen de Vuosaari fairway and harbor basin from eleven to thirteen meters and utilize a part of the dredged material for the development of Helsinki’s Hernesaari area, which is close to the center of the city. The activities will commence immediately and are due to be completed by the end of 2021.

‎For the harbor deepening scope a volume of one million cubic meters of clay and moraine material will be dredged and 0.8 million cubic meters of rock will be removed from the seabed by means of drilling and blasting. Part of this material will be transported by vessel to the Hernesaari area and reused for the reclamation of 6 hectares of land on which offices and residential housing for 7,000 people will be developed in the coming years. For these activities Boskalis will deploy a variety of specialized dredging equipment including two large backhoe dredgers, a grab dredger, a drilling barge and various hopper barges.



Boskalis’ strategy is aimed at benefitting from key macro-economic factors which drive worldwide demand in our markets: expansion of the global economy, increase in energy consumption, global population growth and the challenges that go hand in hand with climate change. These projects are largely driven by growth in global trade and the trend towards larger vessels with deeper drafts as well as population growth in major cities.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Investor relations:

Martijn L.D. Schuttevâer

ir@boskalis.com

Press:

Arno Schikker

press@boskalis.com

T +31 786969310

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. is a leading global services provider operating in the dredging, maritime infrastructure and maritime services sectors. The company provides creative and innovative all-round solutions to infrastructural challenges in the maritime, coastal and delta regions of the world. With core activities such as coastal defense, riverbank protection and land reclamation Boskalis is able to provide adaptive and mitigating solutions to combat the effects of climate change, such as extreme weather conditions and rising sea levels, as well as delivering solutions for the increasing need for space in coastal and delta regions across the world. The company facilitates the development of offshore energy infrastructure, including renewable wind energy. Boskalis is furthermore active in the construction and maintenance of ports, waterways, access channels and civil infrastructure, thus helping to facilitate trade flows and regional socio-economic development. In addition, Boskalis is a global marine salvage expert and has a number of strategic partnerships in harbor towage and terminal services (Keppel Smit Towage and Smit Lamnalco). With a versatile fleet of more than 700 vessels and floating equipment and 9,600 employees, including associates, Boskalis is creating new horizons around the world.

This press release can also be found on our website www.boskalis.com .

Attachments