BERWYN, Pa., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE American: ANVS), a clinical-stage drug platform company addressing Alzheimer’s disease (AD), Parkinson’s disease (PD) and other neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that it filed a patent application with the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) concerning a method of inhibiting, preventing, or treating neurological injuries due to viral, bacterial, fungal, protozoan, or parasitic infections in humans and in animals via administration of ANVS401 or related compounds.



“Researchers have noted the similarities between many types of infections of the brain, including infections resulting from COVID-19,” commented Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., CEO of Annovis Bio. “In fact, autopsies conducted in China have shown the coronavirus to be present in the brain and some people infected with the virus have developed encephalitis and other neurological problems. In addition to our own studies, a number of universities and companies are looking at how viral and bacterial infections (e.g., herpes, HIV, Zika, Lyme disease, gingivitis) cause neurological disorders and neurodegeneration. These short- and long-term neurological problems are caused because invasion of the brain by a virus or bacterium causes levels of neurotoxic proteins to rise, which consequently impairs axonal transport, induces inflammation, and leads to nerve cell death. Because ANVS401 has been shown to protect nerve cells against the ill effects of an increase of neurotoxic proteins in the brain, we believe our compound could help with the treatment of neurological diseases associated with COVID-19 and other infections.”

A brain infection is a bacterial, viral, fungal, protozoan, or parasitic infection of the tissue of the brain itself or the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord. Bacteria and viruses are the most common causes of brain infections.

Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. (Annovis) is a clinical-stage, drug platform company addressing neurodegeneration, such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD), Parkinson’s disease (PD) and Alzheimer’s in Down Syndrome (AD-DS). We believe that we are the only company developing a drug for AD, PD and AD-DS that inhibits more than one neurotoxic protein and, thereby, improves the information highway of the nerve cell, known as axonal transport. When this information flow is impaired, the nerve cell gets sick and dies. We expect our treatment to improve memory loss and dementia associated with AD and AD-DS, as well as body and brain function in PD. We have an ongoing Phase 2a study in AD patients and plan to commence a second Phase 2a study in PD patients and AD patients. For more information on Annovis, please visit the company’s website: www.annovisbio.com .

Statements in this press release contain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” “forecast” or other similar words, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the timing, effectiveness and anticipated results of ANVS401 clinical trials. Forward-looking statements are based on Annovis Bio, Inc.’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Such risks include the possibility that the patent application referenced in this release may not be approved, the timing of any decision by the USPTO, and that ANVS401 is subject to further clinical trials and may not be an effective treatment of infections. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Annovis Bio, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

