HIGH POINT, N.C., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VTVT) today announced that two late-breaking abstracts reinforcing the potential of TTP399 as an oral adjunctive therapy in type 1 diabetes will be presented virtually at the American Diabetes Association’s 80th Scientific Sessions, which is being held virtually, June 12–16, 2020.



In February 2020 the Company announced positive topline results from its Phase 2 (Part 2) Simplici-T1 trial showing that TTP399 lowered HbA1c, decreased insulin dose, and increased Time in Range in patients with type 1 diabetes (T1D).

Details of the virtual presentations which will provide full clinical study data from that trial follow:

Late-Breaking Poster Title: “The Simplici-T1 Trial: Glucokinase Activator TTP399 Improves Glycemic Control in Patients with Type 1 Diabetes”

Poster Number: 122-LB

Category: 12-F Clinical Therapeutics/New Technology—Other Therapeutic Agents.

Date and Time: Saturday, June 13, 2020, 10:00 AM CT (11:00 AM ET)

Late-Breaking Poster Title: “The Simplici-T1 Trial: Relationship between Glycemic Control and Insulin Dose”

Poster Number: 123-LB

Category: 12-F Clinical Therapeutics/New Technology—Other Therapeutic Agents.

Date and Time: Saturday, June 13, 2020, 10:00 AM CT (11:00 AM ET)



About the Simplici-T1 Study

Simplici-T1 was a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, adaptive study assessing the safety and efficacy of TTP399 as an adjunct to insulin therapy in adults with T1D. The primary endpoint was the change in HbA1c at week 12. The study was conducted with support from JDRF, the leading global organization funding research in type 1 diabetes.

This Phase 2 learn-and-confirm study was conducted in two parts under a treat-to-target protocol to evaluate the safety and efficacy of TTP399 in T1D patients over 12 weeks of daily dosing following a multi-week insulin optimization and placebo run-in period. Part 1 enrolled 19 patients on both insulin pumps and CGMs. The positive topline results from the learning phase - Part 1 were reported in June, 2019 . The confirming phase, Part 2, enrolled 85 patients that used either insulin pumps or multiple daily injections of insulin; CGMs were allowed for those patients using the devices for at least three months prior to the start of the study.

About Type 1 Diabetes

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease in which a person’s pancreas stops producing insulin, a hormone that enables people to get energy from food. It occurs when the body’s immune system attacks and destroys the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas, called beta cells. While its causes are not yet entirely understood, scientists believe that both genetic factors and environmental triggers are involved. Its onset has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle. There is nothing you can do to prevent T1D, and—at present—nothing you can do to cure it.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral small molecule drug candidates. vTv has a pipeline of clinical drug candidates led by programs for the treatment of type 1 diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, and inflammatory disorders. vTv’s development partners are pursuing additional indications in type 2 diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and genetic mitochondrial diseases. For more information, please visit www.vtvtherapeutics.com or follow us on Twitter: @vTvTherapeutics.

