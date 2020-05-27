Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 29 – 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen         

27 May 2020

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 20 – 26 May 2020:

DateNumber of A sharesAverage purchase price
A shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]13,337 17,572,486
20 May 20201001,539.76153,976
21 May 2020  0
22 May 2020  0
25 May 2020501,667.6083,380
26 May 2020501,725.4086,270
Accumulated under the programme (A shares)13,537 17,896,112


DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]193,300 266,111,603
20 May 20203001,657.38497,214
21 May 2020  0
22 May 2020  0
25 May 20201251,810.87226,359
26 May 20202001,858.94371,788
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)193,925 267,206,964

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 13,537 A shares and 260,203 B shares corresponding to 1.25 percent of the company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 20 – 26 May 2020 is enclosed.

Further information:                      

Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77

