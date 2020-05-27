Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL International A/S

Release no. 29 – 2020

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

27 May 2020

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 20 – 26 May 2020:

Date Number of A shares Average purchase price

A shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

A shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 13,337 17,572,486 20 May 2020 100 1,539.76 153,976 21 May 2020 0 22 May 2020 0 25 May 2020 50 1,667.60 83,380 26 May 2020 50 1,725.40 86,270 Accumulated under the programme (A shares) 13,537 17,896,112





Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 193,300 266,111,603 20 May 2020 300 1,657.38 497,214 21 May 2020 0 22 May 2020 0 25 May 2020 125 1,810.87 226,359 26 May 2020 200 1,858.94 371,788 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 193,925 267,206,964

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 13,537 A shares and 260,203 B shares corresponding to 1.25 percent of the company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 20 – 26 May 2020 is enclosed.

Further information:

Thomas Harder

Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations

ROCKWOOL International A/S

+45 46 55 86 77

