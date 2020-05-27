Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 29 – 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
27 May 2020
ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 20 – 26 May 2020:
|Date
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price
A shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|13,337
|17,572,486
|20 May 2020
|100
|1,539.76
|153,976
|21 May 2020
|0
|22 May 2020
|0
|25 May 2020
|50
|1,667.60
|83,380
|26 May 2020
|50
|1,725.40
|86,270
|Accumulated under the programme (A shares)
|13,537
|17,896,112
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|193,300
|266,111,603
|20 May 2020
|300
|1,657.38
|497,214
|21 May 2020
|0
|22 May 2020
|0
|25 May 2020
|125
|1,810.87
|226,359
|26 May 2020
|200
|1,858.94
|371,788
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|193,925
|267,206,964
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 13,537 A shares and 260,203 B shares corresponding to 1.25 percent of the company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 20 – 26 May 2020 is enclosed.
Further information:
Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77
Attachments
Rockwool International A/S
Hedehusene, DENMARK
SE-2020-29_Transactions A and B sharesFILE URL | Copy the link below
Rockwool International A/S LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: