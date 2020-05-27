May 27, 2020 09:50 ET

The transactions volume was amended.

The company has received amendment of notification of Invalda INVL about transactions in the Issuer's securities.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company

Vytautas Bakšinskas

E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com





Attachment