CAMDEN, N.J., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catapult Learning, a provider of intervention programs for students and professional development solutions for teachers in both public and nonpublic K-12 schools, today announced a free webinar series, Impact from a Distance: Academic, Behavioral and Social Emotional Strategies for Students and Educators during COVID-19, in response to the changing educational landscape of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The bi-weekly professional development webinars will dig into some of the current issues K-12 educational professionals are navigating because of school closures due to COVID-19. The webinars will feature experts and cover topics such as lessening learning loss, behavior support and strategies for maximizing engagement, as well as the importance of social and emotional learning during this unprecedented time.

The first free webinar series, Mitigating Learning Loss During the Coronavirus: What you can do now, over the summer, and to plan for the fall, takes place on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

“Initial research indicates that learning loss due to school closures will have a significant negative academic impact on students,” said Devon Wible, vice president of academics, Catapult Learning. “The combination of learning loss and emotional trauma is undoubtedly causing setbacks for students’ academic development. I’m looking forward to connecting with other educators and school leaders during this webinar to explore what can be done to reduce the negative impacts of this time on students and promote success for when they return to the classroom.”

The 5/28 webinar presents an opportunity for participants to:

Learn about the potential impact that school closures will have on students

Explore what districts can be doing right now to mitigate learning loss and emotional trauma

Think about how to set up virtual summer programming to bolster students’ foundational skills

Brainstorm ideas for how to set kids up for success when they return to school in the fall (virtually or in person)

The webinar series is available to school administrators and leaders. The series is free of charge and will take place on Thursday, May 28, Thursday, June 11 and Thursday, June 25, 2020.

To register for the May 28 webinar Mitigating Learning Loss During the Coronavirus: What you can do now, over the summer, and to plan for the fall, click here .

About Catapult Learning

Catapult Learning , a division of FullBloom, provides intervention programs for students and professional development solutions for teachers in both public and nonpublic K-12 schools. Our 5,000 educators deliver evidence-based programs that include student instruction, family support services, and professional development designed to help teachers’ efforts to successfully integrate proven practices into the classroom. Executed by a team of experienced coaches, our professional development services strengthen the capacity of teachers and leaders to raise and sustain student achievement, improving education and overall quality of life. Intervention programs support struggling learners with instruction tailored to the unique needs of each student. Across the country, Catapult Learning partners with 500+ school districts, including 18 of the 20 largest, to produce positive outcomes that promote academic and professional growth. Additionally, Catapult has strong partnerships in place with the U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity and the Center on Teaching & Learning at the University of Oregon. Learn more at CatapultLearning.com.

Press Contact

Jennifer Leckstrom

RoseComm for SESI

(215) 681-0770

jleckstrom@rosecomm.com