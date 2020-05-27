Boston, MA, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring, and investment firm, announced today that Dennis Bolton has joined its Commercial & Industrial division as Managing Director.



Bolton will assist clients in evaluating remarketing methods for various types of commercial and industrial assets as well as sourcing and facilitating large equipment deals in a multitude of sectors including construction, mining, energy and aviation industries. Bolton has over 30 years’ experience in industrial machinery and equipment valuation and inventory management, and has developed important relationships with lenders, lessors, bankruptcy professionals, turnaround firms, and machinery and equipment contacts.



“Dennis brings a wealth of experience in managing and remarketing industrial assets to Gordon Brothers,” said Bob Maroney, President of Commercial & Industrial. “He knows the industry and its players well and will be instrumental in helping our clients maximize asset values.”



Bolton has managed the remarketing of industrial assets for Banc of America Leasing and most recently was Head of Wells Fargo Equipment Finance’s Equipment Management Group. He has managed all aspects of restructuring, remediation, valuation and liquidation processes, and has advised and partnered with clients in understanding and managing equipment values, risk and financing structures.



“I am excited to bring my industry knowledge and expertise to the already experienced Gordon Brothers team, said Bolton. “We’re poised to provide our clients with the tools and talent to navigate their current challenges.”



Bolton holds a BS in Economics from Bentley University and is a senior accredited member of the American Society of Appraisers (ASA), Equipment Lease Finance Association (ELFA), National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), and Turnaround Management Association (TMA).



About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors, and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four service areas: valuations, dispositions, operations, and investments. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial, and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use. Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually. Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with 25 offices across five continents.

Nicole Trice Gordon Brothers 617-422-6569 ntrice@gordonbrothers.com