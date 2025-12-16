Gordon Brothers Invests in Rachel Zoe

Boston, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, has made a majority investment in the intellectual property of the iconic Rachel Zoe brand and its related consumer business.

After first gaining worldwide recognition as an award-winning celebrity stylist, Rachel Zoe expanded her platform with an omni-channel media footprint that includes a long-running Bravo show The Rachel Zoe Project (2008-2013), two New York Times bestselling books and the editorial online style destination The Zoe Report. She currently stars on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills which debuted on Bravo on December 4.

Zoe’s keen style eye and commercial appeal spawned a series of strategic brand collaborations including The Rachel Zoe Collection, which launched in 2011 with its first ready-to-wear line, and has since grown into a lifestyle brand including apparel, home, fragrance, eyewear, and children’s and baby products.

“Rachel is an influential entrepreneur and global fashion authority who has grown her brand and broadened her cultural footprint across fashion, media and consumer lifestyle spaces,” said Tobias Nanda, Head of Brands at Gordon Brothers. “We are excited to add Rachel Zoe to our portfolio of brands and partner with Rachel to build upon the legacy she has created.”

Gordon Brothers will drive further growth of the successful enterprise by strategically developing the licensing business to expand product categories, experiences and distribution points.

“The Rachel Zoe brand has a great foundation and we look forward to leveraging our expertise to expand categories to bring new products and experiences to the end consumer,” said Carolyn D’Angelo, Senior Managing Director, Head of Brand Operations at Gordon Brothers.

As part of the transaction, Rachel Zoe remains a significant shareholder and will continue her work with the company as Founder and Chief Creative Officer and member of the board of directors.

“I am beyond thrilled to announce this new strategic partnership,” said Rachel Zoe. “Gordon Brothers was the right fit to take the Rachel Zoe brand to the next level given the firm’s deep experience in growing global brands through licensing partnerships, innovative product development, creative marketing and operational expertise.”

Gordon Brothers has been actively investing in brands and partnering with the world’s most iconic brands, including Laura Ashley and Nicole Miller, since 2003. As owners of several brands, the firm prioritizes expanding brands through licensing to bolster their brick-and-mortar and e-commerce presence and develop more strategic wholesale and retail relationships. The firm also invests in product development and marketing for its portfolio of brands.

About Gordon Brothers

Founded in 1903, Gordon Brothers delivers integrated solutions through our asset advisory services, lending and financing, and trading. With deep expertise in brands, industrial, retail and real estate, we are the original global asset expert, working across business growth stages to deliver liquidity, create security, enable growth and maximize asset value. We are headquartered in Boston with more than 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.





About Rachel Zoe

Rachel Zoe is an influential entrepreneur, CEO, global fashion authority, media personality, venture capitalist, philanthropist and mother. Zoe’s work as a style arbiter began as a celebrity stylist, shaping the look and sartorial tastes of Hollywood. She is actively growing her cultural footprint across fashion and media lifestyle spaces.

