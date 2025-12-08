Gordon Brothers Supports Advance Auto Parts with Non-Core Surplus Property Disposition Services

Boston, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, has been retained by Advance Auto Parts to provide surplus disposition services for 83 owned and leased sites across 38 states.

The leading automotive aftermarket parts provider is divesting these non-core assets as the company focuses on its go forward growth strategy.

“We are excited to work with such a great partner and assist the exceptional in-house real estate team at Advance Auto Parts as they right size their portfolio for the future,” said Michael Burden, Co-Head of North America Real Estate Services at Gordon Brothers. “This portfolio of properties offers a fantastic opportunity for growth-minded retailers who are looking to expand their portfolio in a strategic manner.”

The available properties provide excellent access to established and growing retail trade areas, with spaces ranging from 4,000 to 16,000 square feet and are ideal for a variety of retail uses. The leases being marketed offer attractive real estate with desirable rental rates and terms.

For additional details and a list of available locations, contact Wally Egelanian at wegelanian@gordonbrothers.com.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers has maximized liquidity through realizable asset value by providing the people, expertise and capital to solve business challenges. Our solutions-oriented approach across asset services, lending, financing and trading gives clients the insights, strategies and time to optimize asset values throughout the business cycle. We work across the full spectrum of assets globally with deep expertise in retail, commercial, industrial, brands and real estate. We are headquartered in Boston with over 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.





About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. As of October 4, 2025, Advance operated 4,297 stores primarily within the United States, with additional locations in Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Company also served 814 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico and various Caribbean islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.