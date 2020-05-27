SAN CARLOS, Calif., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, today announced that Vice Chairman Jerry Ungerman will be appointed Chairman of the Board and current director Guy Gecht will be appointed Lead Independent Director of the Board following the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). Mr. Ungerman will replace Marius Nacht, a Check Point founder and the Chairman of the Board since September 2015 and a director since Check Point’s inception, who elected not to stand for reelection at the upcoming AGM.



“Since the creation of Check Point in 1993, Marius has been one of the founding fathers of Israel’s leading high-tech industry. I am confident that he will reach this level of success in his current initiatives in the healthcare industry,” says Gil Shwed, CEO at Check Point. “On behalf of all of us at Check Point, we want to thank Marius for his tremendous contribution to Check Point and to Israel’s economy. Check Point’s Board of Directors has played a key role in the company’s global success, and we are confident that it will continue to do so under Jerry’s leadership.”

“27 years after co-founding Check Point, I conclude my role as Chairperson of the Board with great pride and confidence in the company and its crucial contribution to its partners and customers worldwide,” says Marius Nacht. “As the world continues to be more connected and the dependence on digital platforms grow – the need for comprehensive and trusted cyber security is more important than ever.”

Jerry Ungerman has served as Vice Chairman of the Board since 2005. From 2001 to 2005, Mr. Ungerman was Check Point’s President and Executive Vice President from 1998 to 2000. Prior to joining Check Point, Mr. Ungerman held various positions in high-tech sales, marketing and management at Hitachi Data Systems (HDS) and was a member of the Hitachi, Ltd. group. He began his career at IBM, after earning a B.A. in Business Administration from the University of Minnesota.

Guy Gecht has served on the Board since 2006. Mr. Gecht is a member of the Board’s Audit Committee and Compensation Committee and is also one of Check Point’s independent outside directors in accordance with Israeli law. Mr. Gecht was the Chief Executive Officer of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFI) from 2000 until 2018. Prior to this, Mr. Gecht held various positions at EFI, including the post of President. Before joining EFI, Mr. Gecht work at several technology companies as a software engineer. In 2019, Mr. Gecht joined the board of directors for Logitech. He holds a B.S. in Computer Science and Mathematics from Ben-Gurion University in Israel.

