MIAMI, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miami-Dade County, FL is selling a massive maritime passenger boarding bridge on GovDeals.com , an online government surplus auction site. Miami-Dade County, FL is a long-standing seller on GovDeals for a range of transportation, heavy equipment, and other surplus property items.



Built in 2010, this passenger bridge is manufactured by Adelte Seaport, a leading international engineering company that provides equipment and services to cruise and ferry terminals. The Maritime Passenger Bridge is most often used to transport passengers to and from land, onto large cruise or ferry ships. Adelte manufactures bridges that are innovative, made to order, supreme-quality engineering solutions, that utilize all the latest technologies to ensure the highest quality. The passenger bridge is currently housed at the Port of Miami within the county’s designated Cruise Terminal.

The sale of Passenger Bridge and accompanying tunnel is a unique opportunity for any municipality that might be looking to upgrade, add, or cultivate cruise or ferry services in their area. The winning bidder will be required to obtain the necessary insurance prior to removing the structure after winning the auction and paying for the item. Interested bidders can make an appointment to view the structure prior to making any bids. In order to place a bid on the assets, bidders are required to complete the registration process which is fast, easy and free. This Bridge will be on auction until May 29, 2020 and currently has a minimum starting bid.

About GovDeals and Liquidity Services, Inc.

GovDeals is a marketplace of Liquidity Services. Liquidity Services operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. The company employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government sellers. Our superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 14,000 sellers worldwide. With over $8 billion in completed transactions, and over 3.6 million buyers in almost 200 countries and territories, we are the proven leader in delivering smart commerce solutions.

Media Contact:

Angela Jones Silfredo Garcia Jr.

GovDeals Port of Miami

334-301-7823 (305) 375-4913

ajones@govdeals.com silfredo.garciajr@miamidade.gov

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/29498b4c-00b2-4f84-9b40-5f6200bae60a