Stockholm, May 28, 2020 – Anoto Group AB (“Anoto” or the “Company”) today announces that it has signed a license agreement worth 72,000 USD for its education solution KAIT with a school district in the State of Indiana, USA.



The contract was entered into between Anoto’s subsidiary Knowledge AI, which markets and sells the education platform KAIT. The deal is significant as it is the first school district that has converted from a pilot to a contract of regular subscription model. In addition, the district is also expected to purchase additional licenses and pens as they expand the usage of KAIT to a greater part of its students.

“We are pleased to see a commercial contract come through during the lockdown stage. As schools are getting ready to reopen, we expect to resume commercial pilots and continuous conversion to full subscription contracts,” says Joonhee Won, CEO of Knowledge AI Inc.

For further information, please contact:

Johannes Haglund, Chief of Staff

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

This information is information that Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on May 28, 2020 at 09:00 CET.

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and the related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Now Anoto is a cloud based software solution provider based on its patented dot pattern technology which provides a methodology for accumulating digital big data from analogue inputs. Anoto Cloud includes Anoto’s four solutions: KAIT – the world’s first AI solution for offline education; ACE – Anoto’s new and improved enterprise forms solutions; aDNA – Anoto’s secure interactive marketing solution; and Dr. Watson – Anoto’s biometric authentication and security solution. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

Attachment