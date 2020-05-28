TORONTO, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habitat for Humanity Canada held its annual general meeting virtually on May 22, with local Habitat for Humanity organizations from across Canada electing five board members to Habitat Canada’s National Board of Directors.



Joining Habitat Canada’s National Board of Directors for the first time are Anubhav Chaitanya and Kathleen Flynn, while Raelene Lee, John Newman and Riccardo Trecroce have been re-elected for an additional term. Continuing national board members are Susan Green, Rubina Havlin, David Hooper, Jacqueline Kost, Corinna Mitchell-Beaudin, Alfred Nikolai, Brad Peters, Toni Rossi, Greg Stewart and David Sauve.

David Sauve now serves as the Chair of the national board and Raelene Lee is the new Vice Chair. Riccardo Trecroce is Secretary and David Hooper is Treasurer.

“I am pleased to welcome the new and returning board members to our national board,” said Julia Deans, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity Canada. “This has been a challenging year for all Canadians and all industries and the charitable sector is no different. I am confident that our new board’s breadth of expertise, experience and skills will ensure that Habitat Canada is in a strong position to continue providing people at home and around the world with a safe and affordable place to call home.”

Newly-elected national board members include:

Anubhav Chaitanya, a lawyer and currently the Director of Legal Affairs (Western Canada) with First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust. He began volunteering with Habitat for Humanity Southern Alberta in 2012 and served on their board as Vice Chair, Chair and Past Chair. In addition to an ICD.D designation, Anu has served as a volunteer instructor with the Alberta Government’s Board Development Program and on other boards, including the board of Travel Alberta. He is a graduate of the University of Alberta’s Faculties of Law (LLB) and Business (MBA).

Kathleen Flynn, who has over 30 years’ experience in legal and governance roles, having served as in-house corporate counsel in the Canadian retail industry and, prior to that, in private legal practice. For nearly 20 years Kathleen provided legal, regulatory and corporate governance support to Indigo Books & Music, its board of directors and its charitable foundation. Prior to her recent retirement, Kathleen held the role of Executive Vice President Real Estate, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Indigo, supporting company-wide initiatives and leading the legal and real estate teams during times of industry transformation. In addition to experience serving on the boards of not-for-profit organizations in her community, Kathleen holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from Queen’s University and a Master of Laws from Osgoode Hall Law School, York University.

Habitat Canada would like to thank retiring board member Ed McMahon for his hard work and dedication.

