IRVINE, Calif., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of edge computing, secure data access and platform and management solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that its ConsoleFlow™ cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution has undergone extensive network penetration and source code testing by IntelligINTS , a leading cybersecurity testing and threat monitoring company.



“After performing penetration testing and code review on Lantronix’s ConsoleFlow product, we found that ConsoleFlow meets our expectations for a secure remote solution,” said Sam Sukhon, Chief Information Security Officer at IntelligINTS. “Congratulations to Lantronix’s development team in creating a secure platform and codebase.”

ConsoleFlow provides secure, centralized management for Lantronix IoT and Out-of-Band Management (OOBM) customer solutions from anywhere, at any time. ConsoleFlow delivers software-defined automation for deployment provisioning, asset monitoring, notifications, firmware and configuration updates and real-time troubleshooting. Customers can analyze device data, gaining insight and improving operational efficiency while virtually eliminating travel costs.

With Lantronix IoT devices and ConsoleFlow, hospital IT staff can remotely monitor the status of critical hospital equipment, such as ventilators and infusion pumps for patients, and deliver timely software updates to ensure that devices operate with the latest security patches and are configured for optimal performance. Managers are assured knowing that device data is secure as it is encrypted in-flight and while at rest. Hospital patient environments are therefore free from intrusion and remain sterile while hospital IT staff are safe and able to treat patients without obstruction.

“In today’s world of critical medical equipment needs and remote workers, we at Lantronix are dedicated to providing solutions that empower our customers to securely and remotely excel at their jobs,” said Jonathan Shipman, VP of Strategy at Lantronix Inc. “By completing in-depth security testing, our customers can be reassured that ConsoleFlow is a secure solution for remote management whether in patient care or data center applications.”

About ConsoleFlow

ConsoleFlow is Lantronix’s on-premises and cloud-hosted management software solution. Available as a cloud-based SaaS and as a virtual appliance for on-premises deployments, it enables organizations of any size in virtually any industry to remotely monitor, manage and troubleshoot Lantronix IoT and OOBM equipment over broadband and cellular networks from anywhere, at any time, while maintaining access to their critical equipment, even during network outages.

Bringing in-band productivity to out-of-band networks, ConsoleFlow is designed to reduce deployment and management complexity and costs while maximizing IT infrastructure uptime. ConsoleFlow provides centralized management and automated monitoring of all deployed Lantronix Console Managers and connected IT equipment along with real-time notifications, managed APIs and data visualization dashboards.

Try ConsoleFlow Cloud Edition free for 30 days.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc. is a global provider of engineering services, hardware and software solutions for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT) and Out-of-Band Management (OOBM). Lantronix enables its customers to provide reliable and secure IoT Intelligent Edge and OOBM solutions while accelerating time to market. Lantronix’s products and services dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment, and management of IoT projects while providing quality, reliability and security across hardware, software, and solutions.

With three decades of proven experience in creating robust IoT technologies and OOBM solutions, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling its customers to build new business models, leverage greater efficiencies and realize the possibilities of the Internet of Things. Lantronix’s solutions are deployed inside millions of machines at data centers, offices, and remote sites serving a wide range of industries, including energy, agriculture, medical, security, manufacturing, distribution, transportation, retail, financial, environmental and government.

Lantronix is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, visit www.lantronix.com.

Learn more at the Lantronix blog, www.lantronix.com/blog, featuring industry discussion and updates. To follow Lantronix on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/Lantronix. View our video library on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/LantronixInc or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/lantronix.

About IntelligINTS

IntelligINTS LLC is a leading provider of Cybersecurity and Information Security services for enterprises concerned about their security posture. IntelligINTS combines decades of experience in a range of services covering penetration testing, code reviews, managed security services and 24x7x365 threat monitoring as well as managed incident detection/response and forensics. IntelligINTS works as an extension of its customers security department and excels at reducing the noise of the different security offerings based on first-hand experience with effectiveness and efficiency. IntelligINTS approaches each customer’s security based on risk exposure architecting customized solutions based on that risk factor.

IntelligINTS is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, visit www.intelligints.com

