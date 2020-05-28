SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envision Solar International, Inc. , (Nasdaq: EVSI , EVSIW) (“Envision Solar,” or the “Company”), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, announced today that the City of Greensboro, North Carolina has deployed two solar-powered EV ARC™ units to provide free EV charging for citizens and visitors. One unit is deployed adjacent to the busy and scenic Center City Park at 309 South Davie Street , while the other is conveniently located by City municipal buildings at 200 N. Elm St. The EV ARC™ units include emergency power panels that can be used by first responders, which add to the City’s inventory of energy resiliency and emergency preparedness assets.



The public amenity was funded with a Clean Fuel Advanced Technology grant through The North Carolina Clean Technology Center.

“The Greensboro Department of Transportation is excited to add these EV ARC solar powered charging stations as an integral part of the EV charging and disaster preparedness infrastructure in our center-city,” said Stephen D. Carter, Business and Parking Manager for the Greensboro Department of Transportation. “These charging stations are another indicator of the City’s commitment to green energy and sustainability. We are thankful for the opportunity to partner with NC State University’s NC Clean Energy Technology Center to expand amenities available to visitors of downtown Greensboro.”

The purchase of 100% renewably powered EV ARC™ chargers supports the North Carolina ZEV (Zero Emission Vehicle) Plan to accelerate EV adoption in the state and is part of the state’s vision to reduce fossil fuel emissions by 40% below 2005 levels by 2025. The plan also includes objectives for resiliency planning, which is addressed by the inherent off-grid energy production and delivery of the EV ARC™.

“Greensboro joins more than 100 municipalities across the U.S. using EV ARC products for their sustainable EV charging infrastructure,” said Envision Solar CEO, Desmond Wheatley. “We continue to see an increase in multi-unit orders of the EV ARC as cities and states race to meet their assertive clean infrastructure goals.”

About Envision Solar International, Inc.

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com , produces and sells unique and patented sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, including the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia™ solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the Nasdaq CM under the symbols EVSI and EVSIW. For more information visit www.envisionsolar.com or call (858) 799-4583. Follow us on social media to keep up with the latest news: LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube .

