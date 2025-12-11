Sweetwater, Florida Police Deploy BeamPatrol™ Electric Motorcycle and Off-Grid Charging Product

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation, energy security and smart city infrastructure, announced the deployment of its BeamPatrol™ off-grid eMotorcycle charging bundle for the Sweetwater Police Department at Dolphin Mall in Miami, Florida. As the city’s largest outlet shopping mall and a major hub during the peak holiday season, Dolphin Mall is a strategic location for high-visibility public safety operations.



The BeamPatrol™ system will charge the department’s fleet of Ryvid eMotorcycles, enabling officers to patrol the mall and surrounding area using fast and quiet eMotorcycles powered by Beam Global’s innovative energy products. The transportable, off-grid charging station enables the eMotorcycles to be plugged in, charged, and ready for rapid response, without construction, electrical work, a utility connection or exposure to grid interruptions such as blackouts.



BeamPatrol™ is a turnkey, self-contained charging solution which generates and stores its own energy and is equipped with four chargers specifically configured for law enforcement needs. The system delivers robust and reliable power that allows first responders and public safety personnel to stay focused on their mission, supported by the latest innovative mobility technology, without concerns about infrastructure setup or integration.



“The deployment of the BeamPatrol™ charging station at Dolphin Mall reflects Sweetwater’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and public safety, which is an incredible combination,” said Jose ‘Pepe’ Diaz, Mayor of Sweetwater. “This technology enhances our ability to serve the community efficiently and responsibly, while embracing solutions that support a greener future for all.”



“BeamPatrol™ provides law enforcement the charging infrastructure and energy they need quickly and effortlessly, without having to undertake construction or electrical projects,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. “Additionally, BeamPatrol™ keeps vital vehicles fueled during blackouts and other disasters, which is essential to critical first responders. We are delighted that our products are supporting the Sweetwater Police Department’s innovative public safety solutions, and we look forward to providing secure and innovative energy and mobility solutions like BeamPatrol™ to law enforcement, border patrol and other first responders.”



The BeamPatrol™ station is part of Beam Global’s growing array of innovative energy infrastructure solutions designed to support transportation electrification, fleet resilience, and energy security in any environment.



