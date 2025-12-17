City of Fresno Deploys Beam Global EV ARC™ Off-Grid EV Charging Systems to Support Municipal Fleet Electrification

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation, energy security and smart city infrastructure, announced the deployment of seven EV ARC™ off-grid electric vehicle (EV) charging systems for the City of Fresno, California. The systems were deployed at the City’s Municipal Service Center (MSC) Yard and will be used to support charging for the City’s municipal EV fleet.



The EV ARC™ systems provide Fresno with rapidly deployable, innovative EV charging without the need for construction, trenching, or utility grid connection. Each system generates and stores its own electricity, enabling reliable fleet charging while reducing emissions, improving resilience and avoiding exposure to grid outages. The City procured the systems through Beam Global’s General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule Contract.



“This is another excellent example of a city taking advantage of the fastest deployed and most robust energy and charging infrastructure solution, combined with the speed and ease of contracting through our recently renewed GSA contract,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. “Our FEMA listed products are deployed rapidly and safely, and our purchasing process is fast and painless when existing contracts such as GSA or Sourcewell are leveraged. We have deployments throughout California’s Central Valley, and we are delighted that the City of Fresno is taking advantage of our clean, sustainable and affordable energy and charging infrastructure solutions.”



By deploying EV ARC™ systems at the MSC Yard, the City can charge its fleet vehicles using reliable, renewable energy generated on-site, supporting operational efficiency while saving Fresno money on utility and fuel costs and eliminating the expense and complexity of construction and electrical work required for traditional grid-tied solutions.



For more information about Beam Global’s sustainable EV charging solutions, visit www.BeamForAll.com or contact BeamTeam@BeamForAll.com.



About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology innovator which develops and manufactures sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of clean energy and transportation with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage, energy security and smart city Infrastructure. With operations in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, enable Smart City services, save time and money, and protect the environment. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, CA with facilities in Broadview, IL, Belgrade and Kraljevo, Serbia and Abu Dhabi, UAE. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM. For more information visit, BeamForAll.com , LinkedIn , YouTube , Instagram and X .

Forward-Looking Statements

This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Beam Global’s actual results to be materially different from these forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, Beam Global expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations

Luke Higgins

+1 858-261-7646

IR@BeamForAll.com