HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP. (TSXV: NLH) (“Nova Leap” or “the Company”), a 2019 TSX Venture 50™ ranked company focused on the home health care industry, is pleased to announce that Chris Dobbin, President & CEO of Nova Leap, will present at the 2020 Virtual Summer Summit event to be held June 9-12, 2020.



About the 2020 Virtual Summer Summit

The Investor Summit is the largest independent investor conference for the East Coast. The event is known for its ability to connect quality investors with standout companies.

Mr. Chris Dobbin, President & CEO of Nova Leap, will be presenting at the event by way of webcast on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time / (10:00 AM Pacific Time).

The unique link allowing access to the Company’s webcast is:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35042

During the Showcase, Mr. Dobbin plans to discuss the following:

Q1 2020 results for the Company which were released on May 7, 2020;

An update on the successful expansion to South Central U.S. which occurred in Q4 2019;

How the Company is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic;

The expanding Home Care market and Nova Leap’s focus on dementia care;

How Nova Leap has successfully employed its acquisition and post-acquisition strategies to achieve previously reported record financial results;

How promoting from within the organization has helped the Company scale;

How continued investment in care professional training, including dementia training, leads to better client service;

The advantage of decentralized operations and the impact of positive incremental changes on operational leverage; and

The Company’s high insider ownership and Management’s desire for the Company to become a long-term compounder through the proper allocation of capital.

About Nova Leap

Nova Leap is an acquisitive home health care services company operating in one of the fastest-growing industries in the U.S. & Canada. The Company performs a vital role within the continuum of care with an individual and family centred focus, particularly those requiring dementia care. Nova Leap achieved the #10 Ranking in the 2019 TSX Venture 50™ in the Clean Technology & Life Sciences sector. The Company is geographically diversified with operations in 6 different U.S. states: Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Oklahoma and Ohio as well as Nova Scotia, Canada.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION:

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding future expansions and cost savings and plans regarding future acquisitions and financings. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions concerning the Company’s ability to integrate its acquired businesses and maintain previously achieved service hour and revenue levels, that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Risks that could cause results to differ from those stated in the forward-looking statements in this release include regulatory changes affecting the home care industry, unexpected increases in operating costs and competition from other service providers. All forward-looking statements, including any financial outlook or future-oriented financial information, contained in this press release are made as of the date of this release and included for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com .

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

