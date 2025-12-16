Nova Leap Health Corp. Launches Care Management Division In the United States

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP. (TSXV: NLH) (“Nova Leap” or “the Company”), a growing healthcare services company, is pleased to announce the launch of a new Care Management division focused on strengthening care delivery, outcomes and partnerships across the health care continuum.

The Company has appointed Breanne Muchemore as Vice President, Care Management, to lead this new division. Ms. Muchemore brings extensive leadership experience in care coordination, value-based care strategies, and health system partnerships, with a focus on improving outcomes and advancing patient-centered models of care. She will guide the development of Nova Leap’s Care Management framework and oversee its initial implementation in the United States, with plans to expand to multiple states over time.

“This expansion represents a natural evolution for Nova Leap,” said Chris Dobbin, President & CEO. “We’ve built a strong reputation in home care through disciplined growth and exceptional client service. The addition of Care Management allows us to move further upstream in the continuum of care, helping families navigate complex medical and social needs while improving outcomes and reducing system costs.”

“Families often feel overwhelmed navigating complex healthcare systems”, added Breanne Muchemore, Vice President, Care Management. “Through this division, we’re creating a trusted resource for families, offering compassionate, personalized support that empowers them to make informed decisions with confidence.”

Nova Leap’s Care Management division will offer a range of services including:

Comprehensive care coordination and planning for seniors and individuals with chronic or complex conditions;

Dementia navigation and caregiver support to guide families through each stage of care ;

Transitional and ongoing care management programs that support individuals following hospitalization or during periods of complex care needs; and

Private-pay, concierge-style care management for families seeking personalized oversight and advocacy.

While initial operations will focus on the Massachusetts market, the Company intends to develop Care Management as a multi-state service line alongside its existing home care business, leveraging Nova Leap’s established branch network and technology platform.

“Care Management is a key component of our long-term growth strategy,” added Dobbin. “It broadens our role within the continuum of care, deepens relationships with clients and partners, and creates new recurring revenue streams that complement our core operations.

Over time, Nova Leap expects the Care Management division to contribute to organic growth and, where appropriate, it will assess future acquisition opportunities similar to those pursued in its home care segment.”

About Nova Leap

Nova Leap Health Corp. is a healthcare services company focused on home-based and community-based care across North America. Through its network of local agencies, Nova Leap provides personal care, dementia care, and companion services that enable individuals to live independently at home. The Company is expanding its role within the continuum of care with the launch of its Care Management division, which will deliver coordinated, technology-enabled support for seniors and families navigating complex health needs. Nova Leap combines disciplined operations, data-driven decision making, and compassionate service to improve outcomes for clients and communities across North America.

