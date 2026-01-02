Nova Leap Health Corp. Announces Promotion of Melissa Anderson to Senior Vice President, United States

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP. (TSXV: NLH) (“Nova Leap” or “the Company”), a growing provider of home-based and community-based care services in North America, is pleased to announce the promotion of Melissa Anderson from her role as Vice President, Operations (U.S.) to Senior Vice President (U.S.), effective January 1, 2026.

Ms. Anderson joined Nova Leap in 2018 and has played a central role in advancing the Company’s U.S. operations through disciplined execution, operational improvements, strengthened regional leadership structures, and EBITDA growth across the division. In her expanded role, Melissa will oversee Nova Leap’s U.S. home care operations, including strategic planning, operational performance, expansion into new states, and integration of new service lines, including the Company’s recently launched Care Management division.

“Melissa has demonstrated exceptional leadership and operational discipline throughout her tenure,” said Chris Dobbin, President & CEO. “Her promotion reflects both her strong performance and the increasing scale and complexity of our U.S. business. As we continue to grow through new locations, acquisitions and additional service lines across the continuum of care, Melissa’s leadership will be instrumental in driving execution and long-term value.”

“I am honoured to continue serving Nova Leap in this expanded capacity,” said Ms. Anderson. “Our U.S. team is deeply committed to delivering compassionate, high-quality care in communities across the country. I look forward to supporting our growth strategy and strengthening our operations to better serve our clients, families, and partners.”

Nova Leap continues to expand its footprint across the United States and Canada through disciplined growth, including targeted acquisitions and de novo expansion supported by scalable infrastructure.

About Nova Leap

Nova Leap is a healthcare services company delivering home-based and community-based care across North America. Through its network of local agencies, the Company provides personal care, dementia care, and companion services that enable individuals to live safely and independently at home. Nova Leap’s Care Management division extends its role across the continuum of care by offering coordinated, technology-enabled support that helps families navigate complex medical, cognitive, and social needs. Combining disciplined operations, data-driven decision-making, and compassionate service, Nova Leap is committed to improving outcomes for clients and communities while advancing sustainable, scalable models of community care.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION:

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding future expansions, development of the Care Management division, anticipated geographic and organic growth, and potential acquisition opportunities. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update them except as required by applicable securities laws. Additional risk factors are detailed in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulators at www.sedarplus.com .

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.