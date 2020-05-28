SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), the nation’s leading residential solar, battery storage, and energy services company, today announced that Derek Noble will join the company as Vice President of Channel Partners to expand and solidify Sunrun’s leadership position with solar partners.



In his capacity at Sunrun, Derek will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Lynn Jurich and will oversee the organization’s channel partner business, including partner sales, installation, and product offerings. He assumes the role on June 1.



“Sunrun offers winning home energy solutions for customers and business partners alike. With growing uncertainty as a result of COVID-19, households are looking for answers to keep their electricity costs secure while maintaining a reliable source of power. I’m excited to join Sunrun and help bring the nation’s leading rooftop solar and battery storage solutions to partners across the United States,” Noble said.

Derek Noble brings 25 years of experience at the intersection of construction supply, contractor business and, most recently, the solar industry. Derek joins Sunrun after more than 10 years as a successful channel leader, most recently as Senior National Sales Director at SunPower. At SunPower, Derek was instrumental in building the company’s channel business from its early roots into one of the largest network of local solar installers across the country. Derek previously held senior sales and management positions at leading companies such as Stanley Black & Decker, Hitachi, Gardner Bender, Rayovac, and the Robert Bosch Tool Corporation.

“The current environment has highlighted to local solar companies that Sunrun is a best-in-class partner. We have the industry-leading platform to enable virtual selling, a strong brand that customers trust, and financial stability. I’m excited to welcome Derek to the Sunrun team and to take our channel partner business to the next level,” said Sunrun co-founder and CEO Lynn Jurich.

In addition to its direct business, Sunrun works with local solar installers throughout the country to offer Sunrun’s leading solar and battery storage service products to customers.



About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq:RUN) is the nation’s leading home solar, battery storage, and energy services company. Founded in 2007, Sunrun pioneered home solar service plans to make local clean energy more accessible to everyone for little to no upfront cost. Sunrun’s innovative home battery solution, Brightbox, brings families affordable, resilient, and reliable energy. The company can also manage and share stored solar energy from the batteries to provide benefits to households, utilities, and the electric grid while reducing our reliance on polluting energy sources. For more information, please visit www.sunrun.com.



Media Contact:

Shane Levy

Media Manager

press@sunrun.com

(201) 679-9507