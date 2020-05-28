SEATTLE, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgical wound debridement devices works on the principle of excision or wider resection of non-viable tissue, including the removal of healthy tissue from the wound margins, until a healthy bleeding wound bed is achieved.

The global wound debridement products market is estimated to account for US$ 916.5 Mn in terms of value in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.0% between 2020 and 2027.

Market Drivers:

Use of portable wound debridement products in homecare settings is expected to propel growth of the global wound debridement products market over the forecast period. For instance, 3M offers the ACTIV.A.C., a portable negative pressure wound therapy system designed for ambulatory patients.

Moreover, increasing expenditure on home healthcare is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the U.S. is expected to spend US$ 108.8 billion in home health care in 2019.

Market Opportunities:

Increasing prevalence of diabetes is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global wound debridement products market. For instance, according to Diabetes UK, over five million people will suffer from diabetes in the U.K. by 2025.

Development of products that offer less patient discomfort is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, in 2019, Sanara MedTech Inc. launched its Wound Irrigation and Debridement System to remove biofilms while simultaneously debriding wounds with less patient discomfort.

Market Restraints:

Poor wound debridement is expected to hinder growth of the market. Various factors such as cardiovascular and metabolic diseases hinder wound healing. Moreover, ineffective wound debridement can lead to chronic wounds, which may also increase healthcare cost up to US$ 50,000.

Key Takeaways:

The global wound debridement products market was valued at US$ 534.6 Mn in 2019 and is forecast to reach US$ 916.5 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.0% between 2020 and 2027. Increasing expenditure on home healthcare in developing economies along with increasing use of portable wound debridement products in homecare settings is expected to propel growth of the global wound debridement products market over the forecast period.

Chronic Ulcers segment held dominant position in the global wound debridement products market in 2019, accounting for 45.3% share in terms of value, followed by Surgical Wounds and Burn Cases, respectively. Increasing incidence of chronic ulcer under underlying tissue of legs and other body parts during the forecast period.

Market Trends:

Major players in the market are focused on adopting collaboration and partnership strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in October 2019, Sanara MedTech Inc. partnered with Rochal Industries, LLC for commercialization of BIAKŌS Antimicrobial Barrier Film and No Sting Skin Protectant.

Major players in the market are also focused on adopting product development strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in April 2020, Arch Therapeutics, Inc. received CE mark for its would care product, AC5TM Topical Hemostat.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global wound debridement products market include, Smith & Nephew plc, Zimmer Biomet, Derma Sciences Inc., Misonix, Sanara MedTech Inc., BSN Medical, DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Lohmann & Rauscher International, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Söring GmbH, and Arobella Medical, LLC.

Key Developments:

July 2019: Sanara MedTech Inc. announced that BIAKŌS Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser is now available for distribution.

February 2020: MediWound Ltd. announced that the company will be attending the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Healthcare Conference on March 2, 2020 at the Boston Marriott Copley Place, Massachusetts (U.S.)

Market Segmentation:

Wound Debridement Products Market, By Product Type: Hydrosurgical Debridement Devices Low Frequency Ultrasound Devices Surgical Wound Debridement Devices Mechanical Debridement Pads Traditional Wound Debridement Devices Larval Therapy

Wound Debridement Products Market, By Application: Chronic Ulcers Surgical Wounds Traumatic Wounds Burn Cases

Wound Debridement Products Market, By End User: Hospitals ASCs Specialized Clinics Nursing Facilities Others

Wound Debridement Products Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country: South Africa Central Africa North Africa







