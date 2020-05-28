An independent family group listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange, Akwel is an automotive and HGV equipment and systems manufacturer specialising in fluid management and mechanisms, offering first-rate industrial and technological expertise in applying and processing materials (plastics, rubber, metal) and mechatronic integration.



Operating in 20 countries across five continents, Akwel employs almost 12,000 people worldwide.



Euronext Paris – B Compartment – ISIN : FR0000053027 – Reuters : AKW.PA – Bloomberg : AKW:FP