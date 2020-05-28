ISSAQUAH, Wash., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today announced its operating results for the third quarter (12 weeks) and the first 36 weeks of fiscal 2020, ended May 10, 2020.



Net sales for the quarter increased 7.3 percent, to $36.45 billion from $33.96 billion last year. Net sales for the first 36 weeks increased 7.8 percent, to $110.94 billion from $102.90 billion last year.

Comparable sales for the third quarter fiscal 2020 were as follows:

12 Weeks 12 Weeks 36 Weeks 36 Weeks Adjusted* Adjusted* U.S. 5.9% 8.0% 6.6% 7.1% Canada -2.5% 3.0% 3.1% 5.0% Other International 6.2% 12.2% 5.7% 7.9% Total Company 4.8% 7.8% 6.0% 6.9% E-commerce 64.5% 66.1% 31.8% 32.3%

*Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange.

Reported net income for the third quarter was $838 million, or $1.89 per share, which was negatively impacted by $283 million pretax, or 47 cents per diluted share, from incremental wage and sanitation costs related to COVID-19. Last year's reported third quarter net income was $906 million, or $2.05 per diluted share, which included the benefit of a non-recurring tax item of $73 million, or 16 cents per share.

Net income for the first 36 weeks was $2.61 billion, or $5.89 per diluted share, compared to $2.56 billion, or $5.79 per diluted share, last year.

Costco currently operates 787 warehouses, including 547 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 100 in Canada, 39 in Mexico, 29 in the United Kingdom, 26 in Japan, 16 in Korea, 13 in Taiwan, 12 in Australia, two in Spain, and one each in Iceland, France, and China. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Australia.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For these purposes, forward-looking statements are statements that address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, domestic and international economic conditions, including exchange rates, the effects of competition and regulation, uncertainties in the financial markets, consumer and small business spending patterns and debt levels, breaches of security or privacy of member or business information, conditions affecting the acquisition, development, ownership or use of real estate, capital spending, actions of vendors, rising costs associated with employees (generally including health-care costs), energy and certain commodities, geopolitical conditions (including tariffs), the ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting, COVID-19 related factors and challenges, including among others, the duration of the pandemic, the unknown long-term economic impacts, reduced customer shopping due to illness, travel restrictions or financial hardship, shifts in demand away from discretionary or higher-priced products, reduced workforce due to illness, quarantine, or government mandates, temporary store closures due to reduced workforces or government mandates, or supply-chain disruptions, and other risks identified from time to time in the Company’s public statements and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law.

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(dollars in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)

12 Weeks Ended 36 Weeks Ended May 10, 2020 May 12, 2019 May 10, 2020 May 12, 2019 REVENUE Net sales $ 36,451 $ 33,964 $ 110,943 $ 102,903 Membership fees 815 776 2,435 2,302 Total revenue 37,266 34,740 113,378 105,205 OPERATING EXPENSES Merchandise costs 32,249 30,233 98,538 91,576 Selling, general and administrative 3,830 3,371 11,305 10,310 Preopening expenses 8 14 29 45 Operating income 1,179 1,122 3,506 3,274 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest expense (37 ) (35 ) (109 ) (105 ) Interest income and other, net 21 36 101 104 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,163 1,123 3,498 3,273 Provision for income taxes 311 207 843 679 Net income including noncontrolling interests 852 916 2,655 2,594 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (14 ) (10 ) (42 ) (32 ) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COSTCO $ 838 $ 906 $ 2,613 $ 2,562 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COSTCO: Basic $ 1.90 $ 2.06 $ 5.91 $ 5.83 Diluted $ 1.89 $ 2.05 $ 5.89 $ 5.79 Shares used in calculation (000’s): Basic 442,322 439,859 442,054 439,767 Diluted 443,855 442,642 443,754 442,565





COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in millions, except par value and share data) (unaudited)