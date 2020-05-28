MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knightscope, Inc., a developer of advanced physical security technologies utilizing fully autonomous robots focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, announced today that it is able to accept investments in support of the Company’s Regulation A+ Offering from Canadian investors through FrontFundr . FrontFundr is Canada’s leading online investment platform offering access to select private placements. Investments from the U.S. and other international markets are still available through StartEngine.



FrontFundr founder and CEO, Peter-Paul Van Hoeken stated, “I see Knightscope as a revolutionary deal where all North Americans, retail investors on both sides of the border, can invest in a North American growth company in the business of building technology to reduce crime.”

“Knightscope has received countless inquiries from our northern neighbors wanting to invest in our technologies,” said William Santana Li, chairman and CEO, Knightscope. “It is with great pleasure that we are able to finally announce the ability for retail Canadian investors to purchase shares online with our new friends at FrontFundr.”



PURCHASE SHARES IN KNIGHTSCOPE TODAY

Knightscope is currently accepting accredited and unaccredited investors from $1,000 to $10M completely online. Click here to invest today.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Our long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com . Follow Knightscope on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram .

About FrontFundr

FrontFundr is Canada’s leading online private markets investing platform and an exempt market dealer. It provides startups and growth companies access to capital and gives investors access to private companies they believe in and want to support. It provides a community of over 16,000 retail investors with the ability to review and complete private placements on one digital platform. The company’s revolutionary technology allows users across Canada to invest in innovative growth businesses in under 12 minutes, starting from as little as $250. To date it has helped more than 43 companies raise over $35 million.

Connect with FrontFundr: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Legal Disclaimer

Knightscope and www.knightscope.com are operated by Knightscope, Inc. Investment opportunities in the Reg A+ offering are not a public offering, are private placements, are subject to long hold periods, are illiquid investments and investors must be able to afford the loss of their entire principal. There is no guarantee that Knightscope will register its shares with the SEC or any stock exchange. Offers to buy or sell any security can only be made through official offering and subscription documents that contain important information about risks, fees and expenses. You should conduct your own due diligence including reviewing in detail the Offering Circular and consultation with a financial advisor, attorney, accountant, or other professional that can help you to understand the risks associated with the investment opportunity.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Knightscope’s proposed public listing of its securities and the timing thereof, projected business performance, operating results, financial condition and other aspects of the company, expressed by such language as “expected,” “anticipated,” “projected” and “forecasted.” These statements also include estimates of the pace of customer adoption of the company’s products, engineering developments and prototype capabilities. Please be advised that such statements are intentions or estimates only and there is no assurance that the results stated or implied by forward-looking statements will actually be realized by the company, or that the company will be able to consummate its planned goals (including without limitation, a public listing of its securities). Forward-looking statements may be based on management assumptions that prove to be wrong. The Company’s predictions may not be realized for a variety of reasons, including due to inability to raise a sufficient amount of funds, a lack of marketability for the company’s securities, failure of business operations, competition, customer sales cycles, and engineering or technical issues, among others. The Company and its business are subject to substantial risks and potential events beyond its control that would cause material differences between predicted results and actual results, including the company incurring operating losses and experiencing unexpected material adverse events.

John Hills +1 289 962 1708