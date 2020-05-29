SAN JOSE, Calif., May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc . (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced that the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), a U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) organization, selected Zscaler to deliver a secure cloud management solution. Zscaler will provide zero trust access to protect DIU users and cloud services from cyberthreats no matter where personnel are working or what devices they are using. With a successful DIU prototype, the Zscaler solution has the potential to scale to other DoD organizations through a production Other Transaction (OT) agreement.



DIU strengthens U.S. national security by accelerating adoption of commercial technology throughout the Department of Defense. The DIU secure cloud management solution, powered by the Zscaler platform, will allow DIU users to securely access SaaS applications across Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure. Zscaler Internet Access (ZIA) and Zscaler Private Access (ZPA) can protect organizations across a multi-cloud environment with a wide range of applications and infrastructure including SaaS, PaaS and IaaS environments. Zscaler is a zero trust leader with proven benefits and leadership including:

Security at scale: DIU expects the solution to be able to scale to 500,000 concurrent users and 1 million endpoints. Zscaler is architected to handle an unlimited number of concurrent individual user connections. The Zscaler platform processes more than 100 billion transactions per day, blocks approximately 100 million threats per day and applies approximately 120,000 security updates daily to protect customers.

Zscaler is a true secure access services edge (SASE), and the cloud is distributed across more than 150 data centers around the world. This ensures that people can access the internet and applications with minimal latency from any device, BYOD or government furnished equipment, or location because their cloud connection is local. Market-leading compliance in federal government: ZPA is the first zero trust remote access cloud service to achieve FedRAMP high authorization, and the Zscaler platform is in-process for Impact Level 4 and 5 authorization. ZIA is authorized as FedRAMP moderate and DOD Impact Level 2. Both ZIA and ZPA meet Trusted Internet Connection (TIC) 3.0 guidelines.

“Zscaler has been a zero trust leader since our inception, and we are proud to work with DIU to help protect the Department of Defense from adversaries threatening national security,” said Drew Schnabel, Vice President of Federal at Zscaler. “Zscaler will minimize the attack surface by directly connecting people to the internet and their applications. Our innovative approach also delivers a great experience for personnel no matter their location, device, or network, through our globally distributed cloud.”

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) enables the world’s leading organizations to securely transform their networks and applications for a mobile and cloud-first world. Its flagship services, Zscaler Internet Access™ and Zscaler Private Access™, create fast, secure connections between users and applications, regardless of device, location, or network. Zscaler services are 100 percent cloud-delivered and offer the simplicity, enhanced security, and improved user experience that traditional appliances are unable to match. Used in more than 185 countries, Zscaler operates a multi-tenant distributed cloud security platform, protecting thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss. Learn more at zscaler.com or follow us on Twitter @zscaler .

About the Defense Innovation Unit

The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) accelerates the adoption of commercial technology throughout the military and growing the national security innovation base. DIU partners with organizations across the Department of Defense (DoD), to rapidly prototype, field and scale advanced commercial solutions that address national security challenges. Learn more at diu.mil.

