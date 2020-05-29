NEW YORK, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) (“Valley”) announced today that it priced $115 million of its 5.25% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Notes due 2030 (the “Notes”). Interest on the Notes will accrue at a rate equal to (i) 5.25% per annum from the original issue date to, but excluding, June 15, 2025, payable semiannually in arrears, and (ii) a floating rate per annum equal to a benchmark rate, which is expected to be Three-Month Term SOFR (as defined in the Notes), plus a spread of 514 basis points from, and including, June 15, 2025, payable quarterly in arrears. The Notes are intended to qualify as Tier 2 capital for regulatory purposes.
Valley intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes for general corporate purposes and investments in Valley National Bank as regulatory capital. The offering is expected to close on June 5, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.
Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Piper Sandler & Co. are acting as joint book-running managers for the Notes offering.
The offering of the Notes is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement (File No. 333-223918) (including base prospectus), a preliminary prospectus supplement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the Notes offering can be obtained without charge by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, or may be obtained by calling Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. toll free at 866-805-4128 or by e-mail at USCapitalMarkets@kbw.com; by calling Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC toll free at 866-718-1649 or by emailing Piper Sandler & Co. at fsg-dcm@psc.com.
About Valley
As the principal subsidiary of Valley, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with approximately $39 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations across New Jersey, New York, Florida and Alabama, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley's corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to www.valley.com or call our Customer Service Center at 800-522-4100.
Forward-Looking Statements
The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management’s confidence and strategies and management’s expectations about new and existing programs and products, acquisitions, relationships, opportunities, taxation, technology, market conditions and economic expectations, including the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our businesses and financial results and conditions. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “view,” “opportunity,” “allow,” “continues,” “reflects,” “typically,” “usually,” “anticipate,” or similar statements or variations of such terms. Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:
A detailed discussion of factors that could affect our results is included in our SEC filings, including the “Risk Factors” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2020.
We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.
Valley National Bancorp
Michael Hagedorn
Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
973-872-4885
Valley National Bank
Wayne, New Jersey, UNITED STATES
