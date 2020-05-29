Lima, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31st, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The 2019 Form 20-F includes audited consolidated financial statements of Credicorpand its subsidiaries as of December 31st, 2018 and 2019 and for the years ended December 31st, 2017, 2018 and 2019 under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

The 2019 Form 20-F can be downloaded from Credicorp’s website www.grupocredicorp.com . Holders of Credicorp’s securities and any other interested parties may request a hard copy of our 2019 Form 20-F, free of charge, by filling out the form located on the link “mail request” at Credicorp’s web page www.grupocredicorp.com .

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia and Bolivia. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Credito del Peru - BCP and Banco de Credito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco, Bancompartir and Encumbra; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Banking & Wealth Management, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and Atlantic Security Bank.

For further information please contact the IR team:

investorrelations@credicorpperu.com

Investor Relations

Credicorp Ltd.