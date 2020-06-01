MACAU, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment announces the publication of its 2019 sustainability report ( link ). Since launching the Company’s Above and Beyond sustainability strategy, the report highlights the positive and substantial progress made towards the Company’s sustainability goals, including inspiring the Company’s resort guests by showing them that a sustainable future is a better future; being the best partner and the best place to work; achieving carbon neutrality across all resort properties; and achieving zero waste and contributing to circular economic leadership in Asia by the year 2030.



Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman & CEO of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, said, “Last year, Melco’s inaugural Above & Beyond sustainability strategy set out a comprehensive series of bold, strategic initiatives and ambitions to confront systemic issues within the hospitality industry. One year on, amidst the current economic uncertainty, we remain firmly driven by our focus around our sustainability goals. They stand at the core of our strategy and have become part of daily operations for our entire workforce, from top to bottom. Through sustained efforts and reporting, we will carry on protecting the environment for future generations, mitigating climate risks as we continue embracing responsible development as a catalyst for growth and positive change, all whilst enhancing our guest experiences. Furthermore, building upon Melco’s philosophy of giving back to the community, the Company continues to stand together with the people of Macau as we deploy employees en masse to offer support for communities impacted by recent events.”

The latest report details the Company’s progress made in the last twelve months, including:

Receiving an A- and “Best First Time Performer” accolade from CDP, one of the world’s most respected and long-standing environmental disclosure systems, placing Melco in their leadership band for climate change responses;

Melco’s entire Macanese portfolio being honored with the globally-recognized eco-label Green Key award;

Diverting 712 tons of waste from disposal to recycling and composting, an increase of 10% on last year;

Investment in technology – trialing A.I. systems in both front- and heart-of-house to tackle the major challenge of food waste;

Installation of solar panels at City of Dreams Manila with the potential to generate 100,000 kWh of electricity per month

Embedding ourselves within the surrounding community in Macau, 80% of all our procurement is from, or through, local suppliers. This localized approach to engagement and dialogue sits at the heart of Melco’s business model and is reflected in the multiple international HR and employment awards achieved in 2019.

