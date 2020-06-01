Stockholm, June 1, 2020 – Anoto Group AB (“Anoto” or the “Company”) today announces that Anoto’s education subsidiary Knowledge AI Inc has added Kyunghee University in South Korea as its full subscription customer for its education solution KAIT.



The contract was entered into between Anoto’s subsidiary Knowledge AI Inc, through its Korean distribution partner Soltworks Co. Ltd., and the Business School of Kyunghee University, a leading university in Seoul, South Korea. Kyunghee Business School will be using KAIT’s proprietary assessment and testing platform for its 3,000 business school students starting in the second half of 2020.

“This deal shows that our product can be used for the higher education segment. In fact, we saw substantial excitement and demand for this type of platform which expands customer diversification. We believe this university platform could become a major revenue contributor in the near future,” says Joonhee Won, CEO of Knowledge AI Inc.

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and the related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Now Anoto is a cloud based software solution provider based on its patented dot pattern technology which provides a methodology for accumulating digital big data from analogue inputs. Anoto Cloud includes Anoto’s four solutions: KAIT – the world’s first AI solution for offline education; ACE – Anoto’s new and improved enterprise forms solutions; aDNA – Anoto’s secure interactive marketing solution; and Dr. Watson – Anoto’s biometric authentication and security solution. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

