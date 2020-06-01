RALEIGH, N.C., June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) announces Ted Klinck, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a Company roundtable presentation during Nareit’s REITweek: 2020 Virtual Investor Conference. The virtual presentation will take place on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at 10:45 a.m. ET, and will last approximately 30 minutes.



The following is a link to register for Nareit’s REITweek: 2020 Virtual Investor Conference. To attend the webcast or to view the replay, you must be a registered REITweek attendee. Complimentary registration is available through today, June 1 after which time there will be a fee. Once registered, attendees can access the webcast presentation through the conference website. A replay will be available via your Nareit registration two hours after the presentation ends.

REITweek 2020 Virtual Investor Conference Registration

About Highwoods

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com .

