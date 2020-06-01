MONTREAL, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) Announced today that it moved over 2.52 million metric tonnes (MMT) of western Canadian grain, ahead of the previous May record of 2.40 MMT set in 2014 and over 20% ahead of the three year average.



These unprecedented results come after record movements in March and April, where CN moved 2.62 MMT and 2.73 MMT respectively from Western Canada. So far, during the 2019-2020 crop year, CN has moved 23.3 MMT of Western Canadian Grain.

When looking at Canada-wide performance, CN also set a record for May with over 2.60 MMT moved compared to the previous record of 2.52 MMT set in 2014.

“This has not been an easy year for farmers or for the supply chain, yet by working closely with our customers, we have been able to adapt and deliver,” said James Cairns, senior vice president, rail centric supply chain at CN. “This crop year has seen wet weather delay the harvest, service disruptions, and a pandemic, all of which have impacted the supply chain and yet the results continue to set records. We are proud of what we have accomplished in collaboration with our supply chain partners, farmers, and stakeholders. We thank the agricultural community for their feedback and input and we want them to know that we are committed to supporting them and their needs.”

