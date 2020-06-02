BERWYN, Pa., June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE American: ANVS), a clinical-stage drug platform company addressing Alzheimer’s disease (AD), Parkinson’s disease (PD) and other neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the European Patent Office (EPO) granted the Company’s patent for a method of treating Alzheimer’s disease in humans by administering its lead compound, ANVS401.



“We now have two patents covering our primary disease targets, AD and PD, both originating from a patent family that claims ANVS401 for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Pursuant to our discussions with the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), we split the original application into a number of patents, each one covering individual diseases that our drug targets,” commented Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., CEO of Annovis. “Based on these discussions, we have filed additional patent applications for each individual neurodegenerative disease and expect to receive additional patent allowances in the coming months. We will continue to provide further updates as we execute on this process.”

The USPTO approved the Company’s first PD patent (US 10,383,851) in August 2019. The EPO approved Annovis Bio’s first AD patent (EP 2683242) on March 12, 2020.

ANVS401 can work in AD and PD because nerve cells die by the same mechanism in both diseases, and ANVS401 stops the toxic cascade leading to nerve cell death in both diseases. Capitalizing on that knowledge, Annovis Bio is running two Phase 2 studies to show in both patient populations that what was demonstrated in animals can be reproduced in humans and that ANVS401 protects the nerve cells from dying, and by doing so, preserves the associated function.

About Annovis Bio

Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. (Annovis) is a clinical-stage, drug platform company addressing neurodegeneration, such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD), Parkinson’s disease (PD) and Alzheimer’s in Down Syndrome (AD-DS). We believe that we are the only company developing a drug for AD, PD and AD-DS that inhibits more than one neurotoxic protein and, thereby, improves the information highway of the nerve cell, known as axonal transport. When this information flow is impaired, the nerve cell gets sick and dies. We expect our treatment to improve memory loss and dementia associated with AD and AD-DS, as well as body and brain function in PD. We have an ongoing Phase 2a study in AD patients and plan to commence a second Phase 2a study in PD and AD patients. For more information on Annovis, please visit the company’s website: www.annovisbio.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release contain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” “forecast” or other similar words, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the timing, effectiveness and anticipated results of ANVS401 clinical trials and the approval of any allowances or additional patents. Forward-looking statements are based on Annovis Bio, Inc.’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Annovis Bio, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

