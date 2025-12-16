Annovis to Host Corporate Update Webinar on January 28, 2026

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) (“Annovis” or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical drug platform company pioneering transformative therapies for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD), today announced it will host a corporate update webinar followed by a live Q&A session.

The webinar will feature Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., President and CEO, who will provide an overview of the Company’s recent progress, ongoing clinical programs, and strategic directions.

Webinar details

Date: Wednesday, January 28, 2026

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Presenter: Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., President and CEO

Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., President and CEO Registration link

“We look forward to beginning the year by sharing a comprehensive update on Annovis with everyone who has been following our journey,” said Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., President and CEO. “The Company has witnessed strong momentum driven by clinical progress and corporate achievements, with additional milestones expected in early 2026. During this webinar, we will share where we are today, outline our path forward, and engage in direct dialogue with the community.”

The webinar is open to shareholders, patients, investigators, and other interested parties. Participants are encouraged to submit questions in advance by emailing ir@annovisbio.com.

About Annovis

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis is dedicated to addressing neurodegeneration in diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and Parkinson’s disease (PD). The Company is committed to developing innovative therapies that improve patient outcomes and quality of life. For more information, visit www.annovisbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

