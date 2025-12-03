Annovis To Present at the 2025 Annual Meeting of the Parkinson Study Group

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) (“Annovis” or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical drug platform company pioneering transformative therapies for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD), today announced it will present at the 2025 Annual Meeting of the Parkinson Study Group (PSG), taking place December 4-6, 2025 in San Diego, California.

The presentation builds on momentum from the Company’s recent Phase 3 PD biomarker data, showing that patients with amyloid co-pathology experience more pronounced cognitive decline, which is counteracted and reversed by buntanetap. In the same patients, buntanetap also reduces tau biomarkers, which are known to increase with disease severity.

The presentation will also debut a cross-study comparison of the completed trials, providing the most comprehensive look yet at cognitive outcomes across all tested indications by Annovis and highlighting the population that benefits most – patients with amyloid pathology. In both Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s, individuals with biomarker-confirmed presence of amyloid experience the greatest cognitive gain following buntanetap. These findings further validate the drug’s mechanism as a translational inhibitor of neurotoxic aggregating proteins and support the Company’s next strategic steps.

Presentation details:

Title : Amyloid co-pathology, cognitive decline, and improvement in buntanetap-treated Parkinson’s disease dementia patients

: Amyloid co-pathology, cognitive decline, and improvement in buntanetap-treated Parkinson’s disease dementia patients Presenter : Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., President and CEO

: Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., President and CEO Format : Poster guided tour

: Poster guided tour Time of presentation: December 5, 6:15 p.m. PST





The data presented at the meeting will be posted on the Company's website following the conference.

The PSG Annual Meeting brings together leading investigators, coordinators, trainees, advocates, and allied stakeholders to advance collaborative research and showcase the latest advances and best practices in PD.

About Annovis

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis is dedicated to addressing neurodegeneration in diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and Parkinson’s disease (PD). The Company is committed to developing innovative therapies that improve patient outcomes and quality of life. For more information, visit www.annovisbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

Investor Alerts

Interested investors and shareholders are encouraged to sign up for press releases and industry updates by registering for email alerts at https://www.annovisbio.com/email-alerts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results may differ due to various risks and uncertainties, including those outlined in the Company’s SEC filings under “Risk Factors” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact Information:

Annovis Bio Inc.

101 Lindenwood Drive

Suite 225

Malvern, PA 19355

www.annovisbio.com

Investor Contact:

Alexander Morin, Ph.D.

Director, Strategic Communications

Annovis Bio

ir@annovisbio.com‍