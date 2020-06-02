JCDecaux and S4M announce a global advertising partnership, enhancing media efficiency and synergies between OOH and mobile

Paris, June 2nd 2020 – JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces today its partnership with S4M, the drive-to-store platform, enabling advertisers to combine their Out-of-Home (OOH) and mobile advertising activations to drive store footfall.

This offer, which will be available initially in 8 markets worldwide including France, the USA, Spain, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Singapore and Mexico, will allow advertisers to buy drive-to-store campaigns both on JCDecaux’s OOH network, and on mobile using S4M’s platform. By using both mediums, brands can target catchment areas around their stores, reaching more prospects than they would with one channel alone. S4M’s drive-to-store capabilities also allow advertisers to easily measure the footfall delivered by their OOH and mobile campaigns.

Tests show that by combining OOH and Mobile, the drive-to-store increases 2.5X, compared to those two channels activated separately. This increase could be an essential solution for brands needing to entice consumers away from online shopping and into their physical brick-and-mortar stores.

To reinforce this unique solution, S4M will connect to VIOOH’s digital marketplace, enabling advertisers to access premium OOH inventory in eligible markets.

Jean-Charles Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-Chief Executive Officer of JCDecaux, explained: “OOH is at the heart of mobility, on the street and seen each day. The same is true for mobile, which is why this combination creates such an amplification impact. OOH is an interception media and when combined with mobile, it increases brand engagement and enhances the campaign’s efficiency. This strategic global partnership between S4M and JCDecaux follows our

2-screen strategy to enable advertisers to leverage OOH and mobile campaign performances. Thanks to JCDecaux’s worldwide network and S4M’s drive-to-store technology, brands will provide a unique experience to their customers whilst on the go and increase traffic to their stores. This new product will also help JCDecaux grow its ecosystem of technology partners to broaden the services it offers to agencies and advertisers.”

Christophe Collet, S4M’s CEO, said: “S4M delivers advertising that drives more customers into stores. Combining our drive-to-store technology with JCDecaux’s global OOH network is going to help retailers get the most out of their advertising campaigns and achieve their business goals.”

François-Xavier Pierrel, Chief Data Officer of JCDecaux, commented: “This partnership illustrates the great work our data division is doing in leveraging data to connect the online and offline worlds. S4M’s technical team has been a great partner to develop a value led solution adaptable to all types of advertiser, whether they operate locally or nationally. By rolling out this solution in 8 markets, it’s a proof point of JCDecaux capacity and ambition in terms of data.”

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2019 revenue: €3,890m

Present in 3,890 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

A daily audience of more than 890 million people in more than 80 countries

13,210 employees

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

1 st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good index and the MSCI and CDP ‘A List’ rankings

1,061,630 advertising panels worldwide

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (517,800 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with more than 160 airports and 270 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (379,970 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (136,750 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (636,620 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (260,700 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (69,490 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (22,760 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (15,510 advertising panels)

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com .

Corporate Communications: Agathe Albertini

+33 (0) 1 30 79 34 99 – agathe.albertini@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Arnaud Courtial

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – arnaud.courtial@jcdecaux.com

About S4M

S4M delivers advertising that drives more customers to stores, dealerships and restaurants. Our drive-to-store platform, Fusio, delivers incremental customer visits which are always independently verified. Founded in 2011, S4M’s platform is available globally, and used by over 1,000 brands worldwide to drive customers to physical locations.

For more information about S4M, please visit www.s4m.io

Communications: Lauren Bigland

+44 (0) 7939 935 822 – lauren.bigland@s4m.io

