Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19 and according to power of attorney to report transactions on behalf of Wefri A/S, FirstFarms A/S shall hereby report transactions with FirstFarms A/S’ shares and associated securities by managerial staff and their related parties:



Name: Wefri A/S Reason: Closely related to

board member Bendt Wedell Issuer: FirstFarms A/S ISIN code: DK0060056166 Type: Shares Transaction: Purchase Trading date: 29 May+2 June 2020 Market: Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S Number: 38,445 Market value in DKK: 2,210,574.79

