Press release

GTT’s 2020 combined shareholders’ annual general meeting summary

Paris, June 2, 2020 – The combined shareholders’ annual general meeting (AGM) of GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) met today, under the chairmanship of Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT. Given the declaration of National Health Emergency, this Shareholders’ meeting was held exceptionally behind closed doors, without the presence of the shareholders.

All resolutions submitted to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) were approved.

The shareholders approved in particular the financial statements for the fiscal year 2019 and the payment of a dividend of 3.25 euros per share, it being specified that an interim dividend amounting to 1.50 euro was paid on September 27, 2019.

The AGM ratified the co-option of Mr Pierre Guiollot and Ms Isabelle Boccon-Gibod as Directors and approved the renewal of the term of office of Mr Benoît Mignard as non-voting member.

The AGM approved the information stipulated in Article L. 225-37-3, I. of the French Commercial Code provided in the report of corporate governance. It also approved the elements of the compensation paid or allocated to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for the year ended, as well as the policy on compensation of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and of the members of the Board of Directors for the year 2020.

The AGM also allowed the Board of Directors to proceed with the free allocation of existing shares or shares to be issued to employees and executives officers of the Company or certain of them.

The results of the vote on each resolution will soon be available on GTT’s website (www.gtt.fr) at Finance / Shareholders’ meeting.

Financial calendar

June 8, 2020 : Ex-dividend date

June 10, 2020 : Payment of the balance of the dividend (1.75 euro per share) for the financial year ended December 31, 2019

July 29, 2020 : Release of H1 2020 results (after market close)

Investor Relations Contact

information-financiere@gtt.fr / + 33 1 30 23 20 87

Media Contact:

press@gtt.fr / + 33 1 30 23 42 26 / +33 1 30 23 80 80

For more information, visit the GTT website, www.gtt.fr.

About GTT

GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) is a technology and engineering company, expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gas, in particular LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas). For over 50 years, GTT has been maintaining reliable relationships with all stakeholders of the gas industry (shipyards, shipowners, gas companies, terminal operators, classification societies). The Company designs and provides technologies which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, and multi-gas carriers. GTT also develops solutions dedicated to land storage and to the use of LNG as fuel for the vessel propulsion, as well as a full range of services.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in SBF 120 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

