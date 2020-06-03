Interactive Programs and Displays Along with Engaging Speakers Will Highlight How LoRaWAN Is Connecting a Smarter Planet and Creating a Sustainable Future
FREMONT, Calif., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LoRa Alliance®, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN® standard for the Internet of Things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), today announced its comprehensive agenda for the LoRaWAN World Expo taking place at the Palais des Congrès in Paris, France, Dec. 3-4, 2020.
“World-renowned technologists and futurists will present alongside global IoT leaders who are actively shaping a sustainable future,” said Donna Moore, CEO and Chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. “Sessions will explore how IoT is improving the way we live and work, and showcase the value LoRaWAN provides in applications like sustainability, safety and achieving efficiencies. I’m excited to reveal our vision for the future and highlight the unlimited opportunities for LoRaWAN to make a meaningful difference in our daily lives and the planet’s sustainability.”
“LoRaWAN is the de facto standard for LPWAN applications and the sessions will allow many to learn more how to fully leverage the standard in its applications. LoRaWAN not only is used in industrial applications, but also to improve daily lives in the community,” said Marc Pegulu, Vice President, IoT Product Marketing & Strategy in Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group.
The multifaceted live program will feature an extensive array of industry leaders on topics related to sustainability, vertical market applications, the latest technological developments, a LoRaWAN for Good photo exhibition, LoRaWAN CertifiedCM Showcase and hands-on workshops. Additionally, the program will celebrate the LoRa Alliance’s achievements over the past five years as the Alliance celebrates its 5th anniversary and looks ahead to its future.
Keynote speakers include:
Panel sessions featuring industry experts:
Additional highlights include:
Event speakers are confirmed from the following companies: Actility; AWS; Birdz; Bouygues Telecom; Capgemini; Charter Communications; Fleet Space Technologies; IoT Analytics; IRNAS; Kiwi Technology; Kerlink; Lacuna Space; MachineQ, a Comcast Company; Microshare; Momenta Ventures; MultiTech; NetOP Technology; National Narrowband Network Communications (NNNCo); OrbiWise; Orange; PricewaterhouseCoopers; Semtech; Senet; SenRa; SimplyCity; Smart Parks; Spacewell; TEKTELIC; Vertical M2M; Volvo; Wireless 20/20; with more to be announced.
Key event sponsors include Semtech, Actility, Birdz, Kerlink, MachineQ and Microshare.
Registration is open now and early-bird rates remain available until Oct. 1, 2020. Limited sponsorship and exhibition opportunities are still available; contact skye.warden@lora-alliance.com for details. Finally, media and analysts are invited to attend LoRaWAN World Expo at no cost; contact lora-alliance@kiterocket.com for registration details.
About LoRa Alliance
The LoRa Alliance® is an open, nonprofit association that has become one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector since its inception in 2015. Its members closely collaborate and share expertise to develop and promote the LoRaWAN® standard, which is the de facto global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. LoRaWAN has the technical flexibility to address a broad range of IoT applications, both static and mobile, and a robust LoRaWAN Certification program to guarantee that devices perform as specified. The LoRaWAN standard has been deployed by more than 120 major mobile network operators globally, and connectivity is available in more than 140 countries, with continual expansion. More information: lora-alliance.org
LoRa Alliance®, LoRaWAN®, and LoRaWAN CertifiedCM are registered trademarks.
