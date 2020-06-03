AS Tallinna Vesi (trading code TVEAT, ISIN code EE3100026436) will close the list of shareholders for dividend payment on 12 June 2020 at the end of the working day of the settlement system.



Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is 11 June 2020. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends for the year 2019.



AS Tallinna Vesi will pay dividend 1 euro per A-share and 600 euros per B-share. Dividends are paid out to shareholders on 26 June 2020.



Eliis Randver

Head of Customer Relations and Communications

AS Tallinna Vesi

Tel: (+372) 62 62 275

Eliis.randver@tvesi.ee

